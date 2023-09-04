Namibia target Uruguay as sole World Cup win

Former Springbok coach Allister Coetzee is leading Namibia to the World Cup. Picture: CHRIS FAIRWEATHER/HUW EVANS AGENCY/GALLO IMAGES
Namibia have proved consistent in two aspects of their World Cup history — one they will savour but the other they badly want to change.
The southern African nation are rightfully proud of a successful qualifying record but have lost all 22 matches at the actual tournament.
It is something they will be looking to redress and will be targeting victory over Uruguay in their last Pool A game in Lyon on September 27 as their best chance for a first World Cup win.
They meet hosts France, former champions New Zealand and Italy in their other games and have little chance of beating any of them.
Namibia are playing at a seventh successive World Cup, firmly entrenched as the second best team from the continent and dominating the African qualifiers.
Close ties with neighbours SA give them an advantage over the rest of the growing number of nations competing in the African preliminaries.
Their squad has a handful of players involved in the Currie Cup and will not lack experience with 16 players from the 2019 World Cup in Japan back for another tilt.
That includes the 39-year-old lock PJ van Lill, who returns for a fourth World Cup and captain Johan Deysel who will take part in his third.
They have been strengthened by the inclusion of flanker Richard Hardwick, who played two Tests for Australia in 2017 but has since switched allegiance. He is Namibia-born but grew up in Perth and plays Super Rugby for the Melbourne Rebels.
“I just took things in my own hands — there’s a few things in my life that I’d love to accomplish before retiring so the opportunity came up last year in November to go over and play for Namibia and potentially get a crack at a World Cup so I wasn’t going to wait around,” Hardwick said.
SA coach Allister Coetzee is in charge, having previously coached the Springboks for two years before being sacked in 2018. He took Namibia on a lengthy tour of South America over the past weeks to prepare for the World Cup.
“The never-say-die attitude of the team has really been a standout point for me. None of the games started well, but we finished strongly and came back. That is something you cannot coach, to question the ‘why’ of the team. That positive attitude is there and hopefully we can take it into the World Cup as well,” he said.
Namibia target Uruguay as sole World Cup win
Coach Allister Coetzee says team has a positive attitude despite facing New Zealand and France in group
Namibia have proved consistent in two aspects of their World Cup history — one they will savour but the other they badly want to change.
The southern African nation are rightfully proud of a successful qualifying record but have lost all 22 matches at the actual tournament.
It is something they will be looking to redress and will be targeting victory over Uruguay in their last Pool A game in Lyon on September 27 as their best chance for a first World Cup win.
They meet hosts France, former champions New Zealand and Italy in their other games and have little chance of beating any of them.
Namibia are playing at a seventh successive World Cup, firmly entrenched as the second best team from the continent and dominating the African qualifiers.
Close ties with neighbours SA give them an advantage over the rest of the growing number of nations competing in the African preliminaries.
Their squad has a handful of players involved in the Currie Cup and will not lack experience with 16 players from the 2019 World Cup in Japan back for another tilt.
That includes the 39-year-old lock PJ van Lill, who returns for a fourth World Cup and captain Johan Deysel who will take part in his third.
They have been strengthened by the inclusion of flanker Richard Hardwick, who played two Tests for Australia in 2017 but has since switched allegiance. He is Namibia-born but grew up in Perth and plays Super Rugby for the Melbourne Rebels.
“I just took things in my own hands — there’s a few things in my life that I’d love to accomplish before retiring so the opportunity came up last year in November to go over and play for Namibia and potentially get a crack at a World Cup so I wasn’t going to wait around,” Hardwick said.
SA coach Allister Coetzee is in charge, having previously coached the Springboks for two years before being sacked in 2018. He took Namibia on a lengthy tour of South America over the past weeks to prepare for the World Cup.
“The never-say-die attitude of the team has really been a standout point for me. None of the games started well, but we finished strongly and came back. That is something you cannot coach, to question the ‘why’ of the team. That positive attitude is there and hopefully we can take it into the World Cup as well,” he said.
Reuters
Boks get ready to deal with expectation
Scotland not underdogs against Springboks, says Rassie
GAVIN RICH: Much ado about nothing over Bok bench split
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Selestino Ravutaumada, Fiji’s wonder wing
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Right, the Beumb Squad stinks, but it stinks of rugby
All work and no play for Springboks in Corsica
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.