French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera. Picture: SARAH MEYSSONNIER/REUTERS
Paris — France is to deploy up to 7,000 security personnel across the country as part of measures to ensure safety during the Rugby World Cup, sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said on Monday.
The World Cup starts with a much-awaited clash between France and New Zealand at Stade de France on Friday, but the situation around the venue will be heavily monitored well before the 9pm kickoff.
“It will be an outstanding moment of sport, this Rugby World Cup is set to be exceptional as France organises it alone for the first time,” Oudea-Castera told a press conference.
Between 5,500 and 7,000 security personnel will be mobilised, added Oudea-Castera, who also promised smooth travel conditions for visiting fans at airports and train stations.
“We have recruited 600 agents in airports to make it easier to go through customs and also reinforced the staff in the train stations,” she said.
France, which will host the Paris Olympics in 2024, came in for heavy criticism over the chaos at last year’s Champions League soccer final, which was delayed by 36 minutes after thousands of Liverpool supporters were unable to get into the Stade de France for the match against Real Madrid.
French police were filmed using teargas on fans, who complained of heavy-handed treatment as they were herded into pens outside the stadium.
France tightens security ahead of Rugby World Cup
Up to 7,000 guards are to be deployed to help avoid a repeat of Champions League chaos
Paris — France is to deploy up to 7,000 security personnel across the country as part of measures to ensure safety during the Rugby World Cup, sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said on Monday.
The World Cup starts with a much-awaited clash between France and New Zealand at Stade de France on Friday, but the situation around the venue will be heavily monitored well before the 9pm kickoff.
“It will be an outstanding moment of sport, this Rugby World Cup is set to be exceptional as France organises it alone for the first time,” Oudea-Castera told a press conference.
Between 5,500 and 7,000 security personnel will be mobilised, added Oudea-Castera, who also promised smooth travel conditions for visiting fans at airports and train stations.
“We have recruited 600 agents in airports to make it easier to go through customs and also reinforced the staff in the train stations,” she said.
France, which will host the Paris Olympics in 2024, came in for heavy criticism over the chaos at last year’s Champions League soccer final, which was delayed by 36 minutes after thousands of Liverpool supporters were unable to get into the Stade de France for the match against Real Madrid.
French police were filmed using teargas on fans, who complained of heavy-handed treatment as they were herded into pens outside the stadium.
Reuters
Boks get ready to deal with expectation
Scotland not underdogs against Springboks, says Rassie
GAVIN RICH: Much ado about nothing over Bok bench split
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Boks get ready to deal with expectation
Scotland not underdogs against Springboks, says Rassie
GAVIN RICH: Much ado about nothing over Bok bench split
Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Selestino Ravutaumada, Fiji’s wonder wing
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Right, the Beumb Squad stinks, but it stinks of rugby
All work and no play for Springboks in Corsica
Namibia target Uruguay as sole World Cup win
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.