Sport / Rugby

France tightens security ahead of Rugby World Cup

Up to 7,000 guards are to be deployed to help avoid a repeat of Champions League chaos

04 September 2023 - 17:56 Julien Pretot
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera. Picture: SARAH MEYSSONNIER/REUTERS
French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera. Picture: SARAH MEYSSONNIER/REUTERS

Paris — France is to deploy up to 7,000 security personnel across the country as part of measures to ensure safety during the Rugby World Cup, sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said on Monday.

The World Cup starts with a much-awaited clash between France and New Zealand at Stade de France on Friday, but the situation around the venue will be heavily monitored well before the 9pm kickoff.

“It will be an outstanding moment of sport, this Rugby World Cup is set to be exceptional as France organises it alone for the first time,” Oudea-Castera told a press conference.

Between 5,500 and 7,000 security personnel will be mobilised, added Oudea-Castera, who also promised smooth travel conditions for visiting fans at airports and train stations.

“We have recruited 600 agents in airports to make it easier to go through customs and also reinforced the staff in the train stations,” she said.

France, which will host the Paris Olympics in 2024, came in for heavy criticism over the chaos at last year’s Champions League soccer final, which was delayed by 36 minutes after thousands of Liverpool supporters were unable to get into the Stade de France for the match against Real Madrid.

French police were filmed using teargas on fans, who complained of heavy-handed treatment as they were herded into pens outside the stadium.

Reuters

Boks get ready to deal with expectation

Recent wins have elevated opinions of the defending champions
Sport
1 day ago

Scotland not underdogs against Springboks, says Rassie

His time at Munster taught him coach Gregor Townsend is a first-rate tactical duellist
Sport
6 hours ago

GAVIN RICH: Much ado about nothing over Bok bench split

The move is innovative and team shouldn’t be attacked for innovating
Opinion
16 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Walter says lessons learnt in T20 series defeat
Sport / Cricket
2.
France tightens security ahead of Rugby World Cup
Sport / Rugby
3.
Ntseki says Chiefs need to ‘create ground’ for ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
No chance of complacency from Pirates in second ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Namibia target Uruguay as sole World Cup win
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Boks get ready to deal with expectation

Sport / Rugby

Scotland not underdogs against Springboks, says Rassie

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Much ado about nothing over Bok bench split

Opinion / Columnists

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Selestino Ravutaumada, Fiji’s wonder wing

Sport / Rugby

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Right, the Beumb Squad stinks, but it stinks of rugby

Sport / Other Sport

All work and no play for Springboks in Corsica

Sport / Rugby

Namibia target Uruguay as sole World Cup win

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.