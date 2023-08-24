Sport / Rugby

Injury rules Watson out of World Cup as England woes mount

The setback opens the door for a return to the team for Jonny May

24 August 2023 - 17:15 Mark Gleeson
Anthony Watson of England. Picture: DAVID ROGERS
Anthony Watson of England. Picture: DAVID ROGERS

Wing Anthony Watson will miss the Rugby World Cup because of a calf injury in another blow to England’s hopes of success at the tournament in France.

England coach Steve Borthwick said Watson would be out for weeks, opening the door for a return for Jonny May.

May was picked earlier on Thursday to start on the wing against Fiji in Saturday’s final warm-up Test despite being left out of the 33-man World Cup squad named earlier in August.

“In the game against Ireland, Anthony Watson suffered an injury to his calf, which means he can’t play for a number of weeks,” Borthwick said on Thursday. “He will not be part of the 33 that travels to France next week. We are all really disappointed for him.”

Watson’s withdrawal is a blow for the 29-year-old, who has battled back from long-term knee and Achilles tendon injuries. It follows an ankle injury to scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet, who has been replaced in the squad by Alex Mitchell, and bans for both captain Owen Farrell and No 8 Billy Vunipola.

Vunipola, the only specialist eighthman picked in the squad by Borthwick, will sit out England’s World Cup opener against Argentina in Marseille on September 9, while Farrell will miss that game as well as England’s next in Pool D against Japan in Nice on September 17.

Both were banned after being red-carded for high tackles in England’s preparatory internationals over the past weeks.

Borthwick, who can still make changes to his Rugby World Cup squad before Monday’s submission deadline, said utility back Elliot Daly has a knee injury and is unavailable for the Fiji Test but expects to be fit for France. Wing Henry Arundell is recovering from a back spasm.

Tom Curry’s ankle injury means he is out of all England’s warm-up Tests this month.

Reuters

