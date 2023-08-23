Sport / Rugby

Ban puts England’s Vunipola out of World Cup opener

Sanction against No 8 causes him to join captain Owen Farrell on the sideline of the global showpiece in France

23 August 2023 - 16:39 NICK SAID
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD
England No 8 Billy Vunipola will miss the opening game of the Rugby World Cup against Argentina after he was handed a three-match suspension on Wednesday for a red card against Ireland at the weekend.

Vunipola’s ban will be reduced to two games if he undertakes a coaching intervention programme, which he is almost certain to do, freeing him up for England’s second World Cup Pool D clash, against Japan.

England have already lost captain Owen Farrell for the first two games of the global showpiece in France. The flyhalf was hit with a four-game suspension on Tuesday after he received a red card against Wales earlier in August.

Vunipola is the only specialist No 8 selected in England’s 33-player World Cup squad and coach Steve Borthwick will have to find an alternative for the weekend’s warm-up game against Fiji.

Borthwick is likely to choose between Ben Earl or Tom Curry, who has had recent injury concerns, to wear the No 8 jersey in Vunipola’s absence.

Vunipola was sent off during Saturday’s 29-10 defeat in Dublin for a no-arms tackle that resulted in his shoulder contacting the head of prop Andrew Porter.

Like Farrell, he was initially shown a yellow card, which was later upgraded to a red by the recently introduced bunker review system. But unlike Farrell, Vunipola admitted he had committed an act of foul play worthy of a red card, which has a suspension entry point of six weeks according to World Rugby regulations.

According to a statement from Six Nations Rugby, the independent judicial committee reduced Vunipola’s ban to three weeks due to mitigating factors including his exemplary record, immediate apology and remorse.

The Rugby World Cup runs from September 8 to October 28.

Reuters

Billy Vunipola’s red card throws another challenge at England

Coach Steve Borthwick is hoping to keep the disciplinary distractions to a minimum this week
Sport
3 days ago

GAVIN RICH: From Farrell furore to Willemse incident, red cards a World Rugby poser

The weekend showed just how complicated everything may be becoming for the sport’s global governing body
Opinion
2 days ago

England ditch Farrell for Ireland warm-up Test after red card

The move comes after World Rugby earlier on Thursday appealed against a decision to overturn the sanction vs Wales
Sport
5 days ago
