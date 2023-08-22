Rugby World Cup pool C: Australia, Wales to fight it out for first place

Ben Donaldson of Australia with the ball as he is tackled by Ken Owens of Wales in their Autumn International Test at Principality Stadium in Cardiff in November 2022. Picture: HUW FAIRCLOUGH/GETTY IMAGES
The clash between Australia and Wales on September 24 is set to decide the pool winners but Fiji will aim to throw a spanner in the works.
BusinessLIVE breaks down pool C:
Australia
Having dispensed of Dave Rennie’s services, the Wallabies head to the World Cup under the guidance of Eddie Jones.
Jones, who launched a media tirade on his departure, is still winless in his second term as Australia coach but his men are on the kinder side of the draw.
With the omission of 125 Test-capped Michael Hooper and enigmatic flyhalf Quade Cooper due to injury and ill-form respectively, Jones has placed his trust in a group of greenhorns. The sense is that the Wallabies are building towards the 2027 World Cup but they always seem to grow an extra arm and a leg come World Cup time.
Carter Gordon, who has slotted in at 10, is a dynamic starlet and captain Will Skelton is a bulldozing presence owing to his size and strength.
The two-time World Cup winners (1991 and 1999) boast a 79% win rate at the showpiece.
Dan Biggar is Wales' flyhalf general. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images
Wales
New Zealander Warren Gatland, who coached Wales in his first stint from 2007 to 2019, has a difficult task on his hands with the Welsh Dragons placed 10th in the world rankings.
The Welsh are renowned for peaking at World Cups with their defence-based, kick-driven strategy front and centre of their game philosophy. It has traditionally made them a tough nut to crack and they will dine out on having pushed 2019 winners SA to the limit in the semifinal four years ago. Their best result remains their third-place finish at the inaugural 1987 World Cup in Australasia but they could again punch above their weight in France.
Gatland’s side have been hamstrung by injuries in recent weeks and were hammered 52-16 by the Springboks in Cardiff last Saturday. They will be hoping to have influential fullback Liam Williams and flyhalf general Dan Biggar back in time to face Fiji in their opener.
Semi Radradra leads the charge in Fiji's backs. Picture: DAN MULLAN/GETTY IMAGES
Fiji
The Pacific Islanders, who have only reached the playoff stages on two occasions, are dangerous outliers in an unpredictable pool. Four years ago in Japan, Fiji suffered an all-time low when they were defeated by Uruguay and will be determined to restore their wounded pride.
The Fijians seem to be on an upward curve after moving into ninth in the world rankings and have been aided by the Drua’s participation in Super Rugby Pacific ever since 2022.
Their outside backs, with Semi Radradra leading the charge, possess attacking skills that make the hairs on the back of the neck stand up and their forwards, with hooker Tevita Ikanivere a standout, have become more direct and disciplined. Simon Raiwalui, who took over the coaching reins from Vern Cotter, will hope his playing experience in Europe will rub off on his players. With a 34% World Cup win-rate, Fiji need to build from a low base.
Vasil Lobzhanidze is a seasoned campaigner for Georgia. Picture: LEVAN VERDZEULI/GETTY IMAGES
Georgia
The Lelos are a team not to be taken lightly. They may only be ranked 11th in the world but having a number of players based in France can give Levan Maisashvili’s side a boost. They possess a hard edge to their pack and lethal backs who can make incisions.
Scrumhalf Vasil Lobzhanidze, who became the youngest player to feature in a World Cup fixture when he took the field in 2015 at 18, is now a seasoned campaigner.
Having debuted at the 2003 World Cup, two decades later Georgia have grown in stature and their fixture against Fiji will prove the litmus test to their progress. Having beaten Tonga at the 2015 World Cup, they will be aiming to do the Pacific Island double.
Portugal
Os Lobos (The Wolves), who return to the World Cup after their maiden appearance in 2007, are yet to win a match at the tournament but will be keen to show far more bite in 2023.
The 16th ranked side, who took the scenic route to safe passage to France, proved their qualification wasn’t a flash in the pan with a confident 46-20 win over the US two weekends ago.
The Portuguese will be led by experienced 30-year-old centre Tomas Appleton and will target the fixture against Georgia on September 23 in Toulouse to make a statement in pool C.
• The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 and the final is on October 28. BusinessLIVE will profile all four pools and the star players in the coming weeks.
