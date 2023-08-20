Billy Vunipola’s red card throws another challenge at England

Billy Vunipola of England packs down in the scrum during the match between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Dublin, August 19 2023. Picture: DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES
Dublin — Billy Vunipola’s red card against Ireland has thrown another challenge into England’s stuttering World Cup preparations, coach Steve Borthwick said on Saturday, hoping to keep the disciplinary distractions to a minimum this week.
Vunipola’s dismissal for a high tackle similar to the one that landed Owen Farrell in prolonged disciplinary trouble means both players will likely learn of their World Cup fate this week, with the captain’s independent appeal hearing set for Tuesday.
Borthwick hit out at the reopening of Farrell’s case last week and said it certainly did not help the preparations for Saturday’s Test, which ended in a 29-10 defeat.
“Hopefully, we’ll find a conclusion on both matters this week. It won’t go another week and then once I have all the facts, I’ll deal with them,” Borthwick told a news conference, saying he could not comment on the incident as the disciplinary process had begun.
Borthwick said England clearly needs to work on converting opportunities in the final third, having scored just four tries and conceded 20 in their past five games.
Stand-in captain Courtney Lawes said there are positives to take from the game ahead of the final tune-up at home to Fiji.
“It’s obviously very disappointing. The thing is if we just get certain things right in that game, it’s very different and they’re all things that we can control,” the loose-forward said.
“There’s obviously a lot of positives, which is great. If we tidy up a couple of areas we’ll be a much different team and prove we can hang with the best as long as we get them right.”
Ireland winger Keith Earls said his career has been full of “more downs than ups” but the positive moments are becoming more plentiful as he celebrated his 100th cap with a brilliant try.
Earls became the ninth Irishman to reach a century of caps when he came off the bench to a deafening roar and his second standing ovation of the day, having already brought the crowd to their feet when he led the team out with his three daughters.
The 35-year-old Munsterman blew the roof off when he acrobatically leapt into the corner for his 36th try, 15 years after scoring his first on his debut against Canada.
“I think I’ve been waiting to get these two caps since the New Zealand tour [in July 2022] and to get it the way it worked out — in Dublin against England — there’s no better way. I’m very grateful to do it,” Earls said.
“It’s crazy how long the journey is that I’ve been on, more downs than ups but I think the ups are starting to come now the last couple of months and that makes it all worth while.”
Earls has spoken openly about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder early in his career and how it made him “hate” rugby for a period shortly after he toured with the British & Irish Lions at the age of 21.
Earls’ teammates spoke glowingly about him all week. Munster teammate Peter O’Mahony was close to tears in a tribute video recorded by the Irish union talking about the sacrifices Earls has made.
Coach Andy Farrell said Saturday’s try “made the day for everyone”, while captain James Ryan said he was almost in disbelief when he saw Earls catch the pass and dive over.
“The stars were aligned for that moment. We’re delighted. He’s a bit of an inspirational figure in our camp and you could feel the energy. The buzz in the stadium when he got over was brilliant,” Ryan told a news conference.
Reuters
