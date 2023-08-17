Nché relieved to have kept rivals at bay after injury

Ox Nché during a Springboks training session at Cardiff Metropolitan University in Wales on August 14 2023. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
Springbok prop Ox Nché had real fears he might not make the World Cup squad after he suffered a pectoral muscle injury in July.
The powerful Nché was forced to withdraw from the Boks’ opening Rugby Championship match against Australia at Loftus in Pretoria after the injury, but it turned out to be less serious than thought.
As the Springboks prepare to take on Wales in Cardiff in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup warm-up Test (4.15pm), Nché said he is determined to hit the ground running as he tries to restore full fitness.
“It did cross my mind [not being chosen] a few times because everyone who got the chance to play [while he was injured] played well,” said Nché, who tore his muscle in the gym.
“I missed out on opportunities and while props were playing well, I did have doubts that everyone was doing well and the team was building well. The thought [that he could miss out] did come through my mind but I am grateful to be here.”
Nché spent weeks on the sidelines working on rehabilitation and the powerhouse front-rower cannot wait to get back in the thick of things.
“I am excited that I am getting a chance to play, my focus now is on doing my best for the team and making a good impression in this Welsh Test.
“I am taking it match by match and as much as I am excited for the coming World Cup, it’s about getting back to full confidence and building from where I left off.”
Nché said World Cup warm-up matches are important for players to find their rhythm and coaches to finalise combinations.
“I wasn’t there during the previous World Cup [which the Boks won in Japan in 2019], but these warm-up games give us a lot of time to prepare.
“For the past few games, the squad has been rotated and a few combinations were tried by the coaches. Everyone has had a go and will be better prepared.”
Speedy winger Cheslin Kolbe agreed warm-up matches are important. He said there is great enthusiasm among the players as the World Cup kickoff approaches.
“There is a lot of buzz within the group after the squad for the World Cup was announced. It is nice that we are getting to play more games leading up to the tournament and that is beneficial to the team. It is good preparation and the management is able to find combinations.”
The Springboks meet the All Blacks at Twickenham in London in their final warm-up Test on August 25. They kick off their World Cup pool B campaign against Scotland in Marseille on September 10.
