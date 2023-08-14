Boks cannot take Scotland lightly in World Cup opener, says Etzebeth

Eben Etzebeth of the Springboks interacts with the fans during the Official Springbok send-off function at OR Tambo International Airport on August 12, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. PIcture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
An unpredictable Scotland team will be gunning for the Springboks when the sides collide in a pivotal opening Rugby World Cup showdown on September 10, says lock Eben Etzebeth.
The world champions, who flew to Europe on Saturday, have warm-up games against Wales on Saturday and New Zealand the next Friday before their World Cup opener against Scotland.
Though the Boks are in the same pool as top-ranked Ireland, Etzebeth and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus feel Scotland loom as a threat.
“It’s going to be a tough tournament because there are quite a few teams that have played incredible rugby in the last season or two,” Etzebeth said.
“Scotland are always a tough team to play against, as we saw when they beat France two weeks ago and narrowly lost to them on Saturday. The Scots are unpredictable, and you can never write them off.
“This is going to be one of our most important games if we want to progress beyond the group stage.”
In their group stage matches, besides Scotland, the Boks will face Ireland, Tonga and Romania as they bid to navigate a path through to the quarterfinals.
“All of us South Africans are putting our heads too far ahead,” Erasmus said. “Common sense tells you that you must plan well and play well in our second [against Romania] and last [against Tonga] pool games because there are players there that can play.
“But we face Scotland in the first match. If we beat Scotland, then we’ve got a little more breathing space in the rest of the pool.
“Everybody’s talking Ireland, Ireland, Ireland, but people are underestimating the importance of the Scotland game. Scotland will probably be saying: ‘Why are you guys not talking about us?’”
Etzebeth is confident Marvin Orie can slot in at No 5 for the world champions in France in the absence of regular second-row partner Lood de Jager.
“Lood is the best for me in the No 5 slot in the world,” he said. “He’s a great guy on the line and we’re going to miss him. I am very sad he is not in the group, but it is more important that his health is better soon.
“With us, it is usually the No 5 slot that decides the linemen and Franco [Mostert], Marvin Orie and RG [Snyman] will now play a bigger role. They have a big responsibility because Lood was good at what he does.
“Fortunately, we have depth, and it gives peace of mind that Marvin started a Test against England at Twickenham last year. “It will give him the confidence to make his mark at this level.
“Guys like Schalk Brits, Francois Louw and Beast Mtawarira quit after the previous tournament and there are one or two injuries, but it’s the same core and we’re a lot more experienced now.
“You try to win the cup every time and we feel the whole of SA is behind us again. We are going to France to defend our title and it remains the greatest honour to represent your country in the tournament.”
Warm-up fixtures:
August 19 vs Wales (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)
August 25 vs New Zealand (Twickenham, London)
World Cup fixtures:
September 10 vs Scotland (Stade Marseille, Marseille)
September 17 vs Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)
Boks cannot take Scotland lightly in World Cup opener, says Etzebeth
Talk is all about top-ranked Ireland but the Scots are on a roll
