Stars of the Rugby World Cup: Johnny Sexton is ready for the last dance

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton. Picture: DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES
Having played a crucial role in helping Ireland reign supreme in the 2023 Six Nations Championship, veteran Irish flyhalf Johnny Sexton will be key in the side’s pursuit of Rugby World Cup glory in his last outing.
The Irish head to this year’s tournament, which starts in France on September 8, among the hot favourites to clinch the Webb Ellis trophy.The Six Nations champions are ranked No 1 in the world and have been among the most exciting teams to watch.
While several players have shone in the Andy Farrell-coached side, skipper Sexton, who is serving a three-week ban for abusing SA referee Jaco Peyper, has led from the front. And at 37, Ireland’s most capped player, with 113 appearances, shows no signs of slowing down.
Sexton played in the previous three Rugby World Cups (2011, 2015 and 2019), and in all of them Ireland ended in the quarterfinals. This will be his last and the star will be determined to help change Ireland’s average history in the tournament.
In their World Cup history dating back to 1987 the Irish have been unable to go past the quarterfinal stage of the tournament.
Sexton made his national team debut in 2009 and has achieved a lot in his career, including 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year ahead of Springboks Faf de Klerk and Malcolm Marx and All Blacks stars Beauden Barrett and Rieko Ioane.
He has won four Six Nations titles and has been influential with Leinster in the Pro14 (now United Rugby Championship) and Champions Cup.
The veteran pivot has been at the centre of Ireland’s evolution with a well-balanced game style that boasts excellent defensive play and impressive attack prowess. His glittering career explains why he has been described as one of the world’s best flyhalves and, historically, probably Ireland’s best rugby star.
Ireland will be under pressure as one of the favourite teams, but they can count on Sexton’s steeliness and ability to thrive in difficult situations.
Ireland are in Pool B with defending champions the Springboks, as well as Scotland, Tonga and Romania.
Club: Leinster
Previous club: Racing 92
National caps: 113 (1,050 points)
Previous World Cup appearances: 2011, 2015, 2019 — 12 matches, nine starts, three tries.
International honours: Four Six Nations Championships: 2014, 2015, 2018, 2023; two Grand Slams: 2018, 2023; three Triple Crowns: 2018, 2022, 2023; three Test Series: 2014, 2018, 2022; two British & Irish Lions selections: 2013, 2017.
Club honours: Four European Rugby Champions Cups: 2009, 2011, 2012, 2018; one European Challenge Cup: 2013; six Pro14s: 2008, 2013, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021; two Irish Shields: 2022, 2023.
Individual: One World Rugby Player of the Year: 2018; three World Rugby Player of the Year nominations: 2014, 2018, 2022.
• The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France starts on September 8 and the final is on October 28. BusinessLIVE will profile all four pools and the star players in the coming weeks.
Stars of the Rugby World Cup: Johnny Sexton is ready for the last dance
At the age of 37, Ireland’s most capped player on 113 appearances shows no signs of slowing down
Having played a crucial role in helping Ireland reign supreme in the 2023 Six Nations Championship, veteran Irish flyhalf Johnny Sexton will be key in the side’s pursuit of Rugby World Cup glory in his last outing.
The Irish head to this year’s tournament, which starts in France on September 8, among the hot favourites to clinch the Webb Ellis trophy. The Six Nations champions are ranked No 1 in the world and have been among the most exciting teams to watch.
While several players have shone in the Andy Farrell-coached side, skipper Sexton, who is serving a three-week ban for abusing SA referee Jaco Peyper, has led from the front. And at 37, Ireland’s most capped player, with 113 appearances, shows no signs of slowing down.
Sexton played in the previous three Rugby World Cups (2011, 2015 and 2019), and in all of them Ireland ended in the quarterfinals. This will be his last and the star will be determined to help change Ireland’s average history in the tournament.
In their World Cup history dating back to 1987 the Irish have been unable to go past the quarterfinal stage of the tournament.
Sexton made his national team debut in 2009 and has achieved a lot in his career, including 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year ahead of Springboks Faf de Klerk and Malcolm Marx and All Blacks stars Beauden Barrett and Rieko Ioane.
He has won four Six Nations titles and has been influential with Leinster in the Pro14 (now United Rugby Championship) and Champions Cup.
The veteran pivot has been at the centre of Ireland’s evolution with a well-balanced game style that boasts excellent defensive play and impressive attack prowess. His glittering career explains why he has been described as one of the world’s best flyhalves and, historically, probably Ireland’s best rugby star.
Ireland will be under pressure as one of the favourite teams, but they can count on Sexton’s steeliness and ability to thrive in difficult situations.
Ireland are in Pool B with defending champions the Springboks, as well as Scotland, Tonga and Romania.
Club: Leinster
Previous club: Racing 92
National caps: 113 (1,050 points)
Previous World Cup appearances: 2011, 2015, 2019 — 12 matches, nine starts, three tries.
International honours: Four Six Nations Championships: 2014, 2015, 2018, 2023; two Grand Slams: 2018, 2023; three Triple Crowns: 2018, 2022, 2023; three Test Series: 2014, 2018, 2022; two British & Irish Lions selections: 2013, 2017.
Club honours: Four European Rugby Champions Cups: 2009, 2011, 2012, 2018; one European Challenge Cup: 2013; six Pro14s: 2008, 2013, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021; two Irish Shields: 2022, 2023.
Individual: One World Rugby Player of the Year: 2018; three World Rugby Player of the Year nominations: 2014, 2018, 2022.
• The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France starts on September 8 and the final is on October 28. BusinessLIVE will profile all four pools and the star players in the coming weeks.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.