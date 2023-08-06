Bok coaches now have more to think about

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber. Picture: GRANT PITCHER/GALLO IMAGES
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber admits he and his co-selectors face tough choices before they unveil their squad for the Rugby World Cup (RWC) on Tuesday.
Their decisions were made trickier after the Springboks rallied in the second half to beat Argentina 24-13 in Buenos Aires on Saturday night, which will make reducing the squad more difficult.
The Boks have 42 players in their group, and the squad needs to be trimmed to 33 before Tuesday’s unveiling in Johannesburg.
“It is going to be a very difficult meeting,” admitted Nienaber. “A lot of players raised a hand. In the group of 38 that played [across four Tests this year], because there were a few guys who didn’t play because of injury, everyone raised a hand.”
The Boks, who were 10-3 down at the break, rebounded splendidly early in the second half as tries by wings Makazole Mapimpi and Canan Moodie not just got them back on track but paved the path to another win.
Both wings showed they are deserving of a ticket to France with Moodie in particular delivering another performance full of verve and vigour. Both also jumped with conviction against spring-heeled opponents under the high ball. They will probably join Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse going to France.
Damian Willemse, operating at fullback, underlined his credentials, while Manie Libbok showed great character by banishing a difficult first half with a performance of authority in the second.
André Esterhuizen ran with familiar gainline busting thrust, and will be unlucky should he be left out. Substitute scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies brought fluidity once he replaced Cobus Reinach at scrumhalf.
Up front, Deon Fourie gave the selectors something to digest by making a telling contribution in the back row. Should he be considered for his all-round ability, even at the age of 36, he will be difficult to leave behind.
He can also be considered the third hooker ahead of Joseph Dweba instead of being weighed up as a candidate in a congested field of loose forwards. But limited time in that position makes that a long shot.
Marvin Orie again delivered solid performances in the second row. His consistency might well earn him a spot.
Jean-Luc du Preez brought verve and vigour from the bench but whether he did enough in a very small display window is moot.
“It is almost impossible to give everyone a chance over four games,” Nienaber explained. “We are a bit different to the rest of the southern hemisphere. France did not play their strongest team [against Scotland on Saturday] because they have the same issue — they need to give guys playing opportunity before they go into the World Cup.
“I think New Zealand for the first time this year rotated their squad this weekend. Everyone has their own approach to this. Our guys got some game time under their belt, some more than others. That was our plan from the start. We want to perform and win but it was important that we spread the load,” said Nienaber.
On that score, the players who earn a living in Japan got preference because of the relative recent inactivity. “We were keen to get game minutes into certain players because of when their season ended, 10, 12 weeks ago. They probably need more game time than guys who played in the Top 14 that finished six weeks ago,” explained Nienaber.
Injuries will also help shape how Nienaber and Co assemble their squad. Captain Siya Kolisi, Handré Pollard and Jaden Hendrikse have had no time to test their battle readiness for the Boks this year, and the selectors may have to build some contingencies. Worryingly, the irrepressible Lukhanyo Am was forced from the field by injury in Buenos Aires. Nienaber could not state the nature or severity of Am’s injury.
Bok coaches now have more to think about
Victory over Argentina makes squad selection more difficult
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber admits he and his co-selectors face tough choices before they unveil their squad for the Rugby World Cup (RWC) on Tuesday.
Their decisions were made trickier after the Springboks rallied in the second half to beat Argentina 24-13 in Buenos Aires on Saturday night, which will make reducing the squad more difficult.
The Boks have 42 players in their group, and the squad needs to be trimmed to 33 before Tuesday’s unveiling in Johannesburg.
“It is going to be a very difficult meeting,” admitted Nienaber. “A lot of players raised a hand. In the group of 38 that played [across four Tests this year], because there were a few guys who didn’t play because of injury, everyone raised a hand.”
The Boks, who were 10-3 down at the break, rebounded splendidly early in the second half as tries by wings Makazole Mapimpi and Canan Moodie not just got them back on track but paved the path to another win.
Both wings showed they are deserving of a ticket to France with Moodie in particular delivering another performance full of verve and vigour. Both also jumped with conviction against spring-heeled opponents under the high ball. They will probably join Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse going to France.
Damian Willemse, operating at fullback, underlined his credentials, while Manie Libbok showed great character by banishing a difficult first half with a performance of authority in the second.
André Esterhuizen ran with familiar gainline busting thrust, and will be unlucky should he be left out. Substitute scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies brought fluidity once he replaced Cobus Reinach at scrumhalf.
Up front, Deon Fourie gave the selectors something to digest by making a telling contribution in the back row. Should he be considered for his all-round ability, even at the age of 36, he will be difficult to leave behind.
He can also be considered the third hooker ahead of Joseph Dweba instead of being weighed up as a candidate in a congested field of loose forwards. But limited time in that position makes that a long shot.
Marvin Orie again delivered solid performances in the second row. His consistency might well earn him a spot.
Jean-Luc du Preez brought verve and vigour from the bench but whether he did enough in a very small display window is moot.
“It is almost impossible to give everyone a chance over four games,” Nienaber explained. “We are a bit different to the rest of the southern hemisphere. France did not play their strongest team [against Scotland on Saturday] because they have the same issue — they need to give guys playing opportunity before they go into the World Cup.
“I think New Zealand for the first time this year rotated their squad this weekend. Everyone has their own approach to this. Our guys got some game time under their belt, some more than others. That was our plan from the start. We want to perform and win but it was important that we spread the load,” said Nienaber.
On that score, the players who earn a living in Japan got preference because of the relative recent inactivity. “We were keen to get game minutes into certain players because of when their season ended, 10, 12 weeks ago. They probably need more game time than guys who played in the Top 14 that finished six weeks ago,” explained Nienaber.
Injuries will also help shape how Nienaber and Co assemble their squad. Captain Siya Kolisi, Handré Pollard and Jaden Hendrikse have had no time to test their battle readiness for the Boks this year, and the selectors may have to build some contingencies. Worryingly, the irrepressible Lukhanyo Am was forced from the field by injury in Buenos Aires. Nienaber could not state the nature or severity of Am’s injury.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Boks will soon need all hands on deck
Franco Mostert backs Boks’ under-fire Bomb Squad
Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Antoine Dupont, master scrumhalf
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.