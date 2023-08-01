Mbonambi to captain Boks against Argentina

Bongi Mbonambi will become the Springboks’ 65thTest captain, the 25thsince readmission, when they take on Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday.
With regular captain Siya Kolisi still recovering from a knee injury, and stand-in captains Duane Vermeulen and Eben Etzebeth training in Gauteng, the captaincy armband falls to hooker Mbonambi in his 60thTest.
The team that shows 13 changes to the starting line-up does not feature scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, but will see Cobus Reinach get another start with Herschel Jantjies on the bench.
Reinach was short of his best against Australia in July, while Jantjies has not played for the Boks since he came on as a substitute against the All Blacks at Ellis Park in 2022.
Should Hendrikse crack the nod in the World Cup squad next week, he would owe his selection to the body of work he produced for the Boks last year.
Predictably, the team shows sweeping changes from the one that ran out against Argentina at Ellis Park last Saturday, with only flyhalf Manie Libbok and lock Marvin Orie in starting roles again.
Libbok will start his third Test this year, while Damian Willemse, who started in the other in Auckland, will do duty at fullback. Willie le Roux is among the nontravellers too.
Canan Moodie and Makazole Mapampi are on the wings and in hot pursuit of a place in the World Cup squad, while André Esterhuizen gets another stab at staking a claim as inside centre.
Jasper Wiese and Franco Mostert, who started against the All Blacks, form a back row partnership with Deon Fourie who is on from the start for the first time in his seventh Test. Expect Fourie to be on a fiery mission to convince the coaches he should go to France.
Orie will partner Jean Kleyn in the second row.
Prop Thomas du Toit gets his fifth start in 18 Tests, while another World Cup hopeful, Trevor Nyakane, gets a first starting team inclusion since the Boks’ victory over the All Blacks in Mbombela last year.
From the bench there could be a debut for Bulls loose head prop Gerhard Steenekamp. The 26-year-old, who was first invited to join the training squad in the build-up to the Test against Australia at Loftus last month, will have fellow front rowers Joseph Dweba and Vincent Koch for company on the bench.
Also among the substitutes is Jean-Luc du Preez, who could play his first Test since 2018 when a much revamped Bok team lost to England at Newlands. In the same year, he joined Sale Sharks in Manchester and soon established himself a mainstay in their team. Du Preez has delivered impressive performances for Sale and helped propel them to this year’s Premiership final before they lost to Saracens.
He represented the Boks 13 times between 2016 and 2018. Du Preez’s versatility helped earn him the nod as he may see game time in the second row on Saturday.
Crucially, Kolisi and flyhalf Handré Pollard still count among the injured.
Coach Jacques Nienaberis expecting a huge battle.
“This is going to be a massive physical battle and there will be a lot of pressure on the players mentally and physically, which is exactly the type of situation we would like to see them in as we enter our World Cup warm-up games,” he said.
The Springbok team to play Argentina — Damian Willemse; Canan Moodie, Lukhanyo Am, André Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Deon Fourie; Marvin Orie, Jean Kleyn; Thomas du Toit, Bongi Mbonambi (capt), Trevor Nyakane.
Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Jean-Luc du Preez, Evan Roos; Herschel Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse.
