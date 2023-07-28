Sport / Rugby

WATCH: 2023 Rugby World Cup preview

Business Day TV speaks to sports reporter Liam Del Carme for a preview of the 2023 Rugby World Cup

28 July 2023 - 17:00 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/VECTORFUSIONART
Picture: 123RF/VECTORFUSIONART

The Springboks are gearing up to face Argentina at Ellis Park in their last home test before the World Cup. The match is scheduled for tomorrow at 5pm.

Tickets are available to secure a spot in the 62,000-seat stadium. The organisers are determined to fill the stadium to capacity, but so far only 44,000 tickets have been sold.

Business Day TV caught up with sports reporter Liam Del Carme for a preview of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

