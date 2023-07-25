Boks rely on veteran know-how to ease rookie half-backs for Pumas

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber. Picture: GRANT PITCHER/GALLO IMAGES
Jacques Nienaber hopes that surrounding his rookie half-back pairing with a host of grizzled veterans will provide the keys to unlocking an Argentina side whose grunt and flair have caused the Springboks a fair few problems over the years.
Manie Libbok and Grant Williams have just eight Test caps between them, with the latter making his first start for the Boks this Saturday at Ellis Park. However, rather than fret over whether they can cope with the helter-skelter of the Test game, Nienaber has impressed on both that he wants their natural talents to shine.
“He has a role, yes, but there are things that make him special, and we want him to bring out those things to the game,” Nienaber said of 27-year-old Sharks scrumhalf Williams. Both are known to have an eye for a gap and, besides nifty footwork, have excellent distribution skills.
Plus Williams and Libbok will have tons of experience on both sides. Six of the starting pack, including captain Duane Vermeulen, have played 60 or more Tests, while at inside-centre Damian de Allende has 71 Tests worth of experience and Willie le Roux, such an influential playmaker, has 85.
“One of the strengths of the squad is the experience,” said Nienaber, “not just in the pack but you also look at the guys coming off the bench.”
For Saturday, Nienaber has eschewed the 6-2 forwards/backs split that has been the norm for the Springboks, including in this year’s Rugby Championships, where it was in use for the first two matches against Australia and New Zealand. Instead, Faf de Klerk, Lukhanyo Am and Damian Willemse will provide craft off the bench.
There are many reasons for this. On the one hand there’s the specific game plan for the Argentinians, which may involve more running than normal, but Nienaber is also wary of the aerial threat the Pumas pose.
“We were found out in our kicking game against New Zealand, which is a bit out of character for us. That is a strength of Argentina too, they have a good contestable kicking game and so we have to be better in that area.”
That issue Nienaber sought to address by returning Kurt-Lee Arendse to the starting team in one of the four changes to the backline from the defeat in Auckland. Besides the half-backs, Jesse Kriel will also partner De Allende in the midfield.
Nienaber returned to his theme of game time management for the players as an important part of his selection policy for Saturday’s match.
“We want to spread as many minutes across the squad,” he reiterated. Though the Rugby Championship may already have been decided by the time the Pumas and Boks kick off, Nienaber was pointed about the bigger picture and not wanting players heading into the World Cup without the necessary miles in their legs.
“As a group we know that defending the World Cup will take a squad effort. We don’t want to go into that [opening match against] Scotland cold, with one or two guys having the majority of the match minutes and then you have an injury and you bring in a guy who’s not been a part of it. That is the balance we have to manage.”
Nienaber, who will name the squad for the World Cup on August 8, said even those players not picked will have to be given some match time in the three games that follow Saturday’s encounter: a return match in Buenos Aires and then the matches against Wales and New Zealand.
“There are 39 fit players here, which means there are six guys here that won’t go [to the World Cup]. But if you look back to 2019, in the first game there were two injuries, so of those six who don’t get selected a third may go to the Word Cup anyway,” he said.
Springbok squad: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Manie Libbok, Grant Williams, Duane Vermeulen (capt), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden, Marvin Orie, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff
Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane, Vincent Koch, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Faf de Klerk, Lukhanyo Am, Damian Willemse
