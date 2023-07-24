Boks need to pull up socks for Pumas showdown

MSCI’s broadest index snap a six-day losing streak
Africa owns the moral high ground in the discourse about how to boost the ICC’s legitimacy
Confidential note warns on influential business views that SA may be ‘graduated’ out of Agoa trade pact
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail's Natasha Marrian
Pick n Pay refuses to say what it pays its lowliest workers when asked for the figure at its AGM.
New Stats SA report reveals a story of high unemployment and weak policy support
Companies should be focusing their energy on effective returns management
Scientists say high temperatures would otherwise have been virtually impossible
Springboks need a leader to grab the team by the scruff of the neck, says former Bok Schalk Burger
The lengths to which the private sector needs to go to keep SA from collapse
When the going gets tough against Argentina on Saturday the Springboks need a leader to step up and grab the team by scruff of the neck, former Bok great Schalk Burger says.
After slumping to an error-riddled 35-20 defeat against the All Blacks in Auckland two weeks ago, the Boks will be looking for redemption against Argentina at Ellis Park (kickoff 5.05pm).
Burger, a former IRB World Player of the Year, said the Bok dressing room will be an uncomfortable place after a poor showing in their second outing in the Rugby Championship.
A lack of leadership and the absence of regular skipper Siya Kolisi and leader Handré Pollard have been identified as possible reasons for the Boks’ demise.
The Boks will have to be at the top of their game on Saturday because the Pumas will arrive in SA on the back of a thrilling 34-31 win over the Wallabies.
Asked if the Boks were missing Kolisi and the experienced Pollard, Burger said: “I don’t think Handré could have made any difference to the number of errors we made in Auckland.
“The Boks have such an experienced side and often things do not run your way.
“But you have the ability to wrestle the ascendancy away from the team that has all the momentum.
“Unfortunately, the Boks coughed up error upon error. You want your big players to step up.
“We know Siya is a leader who asks everyone to be a part of it. You also have leaders in certain areas of your game.
“Someone just had to grab the team by the scruff of the neck. A guy like Eben [Etzebeth] had a lot going on that week [the death of his father] and had not played for three months.
“Often when you haven’t played for three months the physical thing is only one aspect but you are mentally a bit off.
“You have to be battle-hardened to have the bandwidth to take yourself out the moment and say this is our next step.
“The Boks will ask some questions after this defeat to the All Blacks.
“In 2019, when we spilt squads and sent guys across earlier, it worked in our favour ... we won and everything went according to plan.
“All of a sudden the question is, was it worth splitting the squad and is it the right team we selected. That is the unfortunate nature of the beast.
“The Bok dressing room that loses is not a comfortable place to be. So the next couple of weeks will be hard for the Springboks.”
Bok coach Jacques Nienaber said the two opening matches of the Rugby Championship had served a purpose, though they had not gone entirely to plan.
“The majority of the guys had an opportunity to play,” he said.
“Our plan was to win the Rugby Championship and to assess the players. We got some good answers from these two games.
“We’ve got one more game in the Championship and then three warm-up games to complete that process.
Nienaber will name his team to face Argentina on Tuesday.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Boks need to pull up socks for Pumas showdown
Springboks need a leader to grab the team by the scruff of the neck, says former Bok Schalk Burger
When the going gets tough against Argentina on Saturday the Springboks need a leader to step up and grab the team by scruff of the neck, former Bok great Schalk Burger says.
After slumping to an error-riddled 35-20 defeat against the All Blacks in Auckland two weeks ago, the Boks will be looking for redemption against Argentina at Ellis Park (kickoff 5.05pm).
Burger, a former IRB World Player of the Year, said the Bok dressing room will be an uncomfortable place after a poor showing in their second outing in the Rugby Championship.
A lack of leadership and the absence of regular skipper Siya Kolisi and leader Handré Pollard have been identified as possible reasons for the Boks’ demise.
The Boks will have to be at the top of their game on Saturday because the Pumas will arrive in SA on the back of a thrilling 34-31 win over the Wallabies.
Asked if the Boks were missing Kolisi and the experienced Pollard, Burger said: “I don’t think Handré could have made any difference to the number of errors we made in Auckland.
“The Boks have such an experienced side and often things do not run your way.
“But you have the ability to wrestle the ascendancy away from the team that has all the momentum.
“Unfortunately, the Boks coughed up error upon error. You want your big players to step up.
“We know Siya is a leader who asks everyone to be a part of it. You also have leaders in certain areas of your game.
“Someone just had to grab the team by the scruff of the neck. A guy like Eben [Etzebeth] had a lot going on that week [the death of his father] and had not played for three months.
“Often when you haven’t played for three months the physical thing is only one aspect but you are mentally a bit off.
“You have to be battle-hardened to have the bandwidth to take yourself out the moment and say this is our next step.
“The Boks will ask some questions after this defeat to the All Blacks.
“In 2019, when we spilt squads and sent guys across earlier, it worked in our favour ... we won and everything went according to plan.
“All of a sudden the question is, was it worth splitting the squad and is it the right team we selected. That is the unfortunate nature of the beast.
“The Bok dressing room that loses is not a comfortable place to be. So the next couple of weeks will be hard for the Springboks.”
Bok coach Jacques Nienaber said the two opening matches of the Rugby Championship had served a purpose, though they had not gone entirely to plan.
“The majority of the guys had an opportunity to play,” he said.
“Our plan was to win the Rugby Championship and to assess the players. We got some good answers from these two games.
“We’ve got one more game in the Championship and then three warm-up games to complete that process.
Nienaber will name his team to face Argentina on Tuesday.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Rugby Championship still a priority for Boks, but Nienaber is realistic
Sanzaar U-20 Rugby Championship a boost for development in region
Time is running out as Boks have plenty to resolve before World Cup
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.