Frans Steyn retires from rugby after knee injury

Springbok star Frans Steyn has retired from rugby. Picture: JULIAN FINNEY/GETTY IMAGES
Frans Steyn, whose thunderous boot and occasionally eccentric play earned worldwide renown, called time on his storied career on Tuesday at the age of 36.
Steyn announced on social media that he was retiring after a knee injury sustained while playing for Free State against the Bulls in March.
“It’s been a tough few months coming to terms with saying goodbye to the game that has been my entire life,” Steyn wrote. “In answer to the many questions I have faced since sustaining a knee injury earlier this year, I am hereby announcing my retirement from professional rugby.
“To be honest, this is not how I envisioned the journey ending. Every player wants to end on their own terms, but I am fortunate to have played this game for so long and incredibly grateful for the journey I have had.”
Steyn made his debut for the Springboks as a 19-year-old against Ireland in 2006, scoring a try at Lansdowne Road. The year after he became the youngest player to win a Rugby World Cup, when the Boks beat England in Paris, with Steyn, playing at inside centre, slotting a 55m penalty in the second half.
His long-range kicking became his hallmark, with three penalties from inside his half against the All Blacks in Hamilton in 2009 helping the Boks to victory there and securing the Rugby Championship title in the process.
In 2019, after a late appearance as a substitute in the final, he became only the 21st player to win two World Cups and just the second South African to do so after Os du Randt.
“I have given it my everything and I have no regrets,” Steyn wrote.
“I have a massive number of people to thank from all around the world for the support throughout the highs and lows of my career. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities, the friendship, the memories and lessons that rugby has given me. I look forward to the next chapter and the opportunity to give back to the game that has given me everything.
“Thank you for all the support. It has been a massive honour.”
Steyn played 78 Tests for the Boks, scoring 165 points.
