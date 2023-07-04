Wales pick uncapped Plumtree for training camp

The 1.95m lock, born in Swansea but raised in New Zealand, is also eligible for SA through his mother
04 July 2023 - 14:15 NICK SAID
Wales have included uncapped back row forward Taine Plumtree as injury cover in their squad for a two-week training camp in Switzerland, coach Warren Gatland confirmed on Tuesday.
Plumtree, who was born in Swansea but raised in New Zealand, is also eligible for SA through his mother. He recently signed for Welsh club Scarlets having spent the Super Rugby season with the Auckland Blues.
“Given we have had Josh Macleod pull out of the squad due to injury, some players unavailable and Taulupe Faletau has picked up a bit of an injury, we thought it was a great opportunity for Taine to come in,” Gatland said in a media release from Welsh Rugby.
“He is a six foot five [1.95m] back-row forward, we don’t have a lot of those here in Wales. He’s 23, whether he makes the World Cup squad or not, he’s definitely a player we want to keep in mind for the future.
“Potentially that’s later down the track with the Six Nations, but he gets a chance to come in and we know how excited he is to get the opportunity and take that chance with us out in Switzerland.”
Wales have two Rugby World Cup warm-up fixtures against England and another versus SA before the global showpiece competition in France that begins on September 8. The warm-up matches are to be played on consecutive Saturdays from August 5, with England their opponents in the first two.
