Wallabies will bring size and substance

The new era of Eddie Jones in charge of the Wallabies promises more of everything.
His 34-man squad for the Rugby Championship is bold, balanced and nuanced, and in some parts it breaks with both tradition and convention.
It shows his appetite for change, but it also crucially retains elements of predecessor Dave Rennie’s thinking to avoid the indigestion that often comes with rapid change.
Jones will bring a squad to SA for their competition opener at Loftus Versfeld next week that is bigger than any other Australian team to arrive on these shores.
In Will Skelton, Richie Arnold and Taniela Tupou they have forwards to bring another mild tremor to Gauteng.
Jones shows more excess in the captaincy stakes, with Michael Hooper and James Slipper sharing the leadership duties, a first for the Wallabies. Slipper led the team at the end of last year after Hooper opted out as he prioritised his mental health.
Hooper, with 68 appearances out front, holds the record for the most caps as Wallabies captain, while Slipper is the third most capped Australian with 127 Tests.
The innovative Jones has also named three utility players — Ben Donaldson, Josh Kemeny and Dylan Pietsch — for possible deployment up front and in the backline.
As expected, the coach did not avoid making big calls in selection as shown in the omission of Bernard Foley, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami, Ned Hanigan, Lachlan Lonergan and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto.
The squad includes first timers Matt Faessler, Tom Hooper, Zane Nonggorr, Carter Gordon, Ryan Lonergan, Josh Kemeny and Dylan Pietsch, but it is the foreign-based contingent Jones has assembled under the “Giteau Law” who will make this Wallabies team one that commands respect.
Influential backs Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete and Quade Cooper have been roped in from afar, but it is the inclusion of France-based Skelton and Arnold who embody Jones’ forward-heavy thinking.
Jones wants the Wallabies to play with greater authority up front, and for that he will need the slow pummelling effect of man-mountain forwards.
Skelton falls into that range and his inclusion has garnered a lot of interest. He is the heaviest Wallaby and brings a tonne of silverware as the most decorated player in the squad.
Even Jones is seduced by all that bling. Skelton bagged two Premierships and a Champions Cup title with Saracens and earned two more with La Rochelle.
Skelton is the 11th player to have won a Super Rugby title and a Champions Cup medal. He is not the only overseas recruit due for some heavy lifting. Towering Toulouse lock Arnold is also expected to bring gravitas and grunt.
Jones may have the reputation for his propensity to deliver prematch verbal jabs, but there is no doubt he wants to back up his talk with a whole lot of human substance in this tenure with the Wallabies.
Wallabies squad
Backs: Quade Cooper, Lalakai Foketi, Carter Gordon, Reece Hodge, Len Ikitau, Marika Koroibete, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Izaia Perese, Suliasi Vunivalu, Nic White, Tom Wright
Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Richie Arnold, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Matt Gibbon, Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper (co-capt), Tom Hooper, Rob Leota, Fraser McReight, Zane Nonggorr, David Porecki, Pete Samu, Will Skelton, James Slipper (co-capt), Taniela Tupou, Jordan Uelese, Rob Valetini
Utility players: Ben Donaldson, Josh Kemeny, Dylan Pietsch
In rehabilitation: Angus Bell, Langi Gleeson, Andrew Kellaway, Samu Kerevi, Jordan Petaia, Matt Philip.
Wallabies will bring size and substance
Jones wants the Wallabies to play with greater authority up front
