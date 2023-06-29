Sport / Rugby

Jones restores tactical kicking to Wallabies’ game as Boks loom

Team will put boot to ball when circumstances demand it, the coach says

29 June 2023 - 15:32 Nick Mulvenney
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones. Picture: DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones. Picture: DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES

Sydney — Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has made it quite clear that he does not share the antipathy of many of his compatriots towards tactical kicking and said his team will put boot to ball when circumstances demand it.

Perhaps due to the dominance of the rugby league code, in which possession is sacrosanct, kicking away the ball in the hope of deriving an advantage is one of the most frequently heard criticisms of the 15-man game in Australia.

Michael Cheika, who led the Wallabies to the past two World Cups, decided that tactical kicking was not part of the identity of the Australian game, which he saw as running rugby.

Jones would not have made it through seven years as coach of England without having a more balanced game and said accurate kicking at the right time has always been part of the game.

“We only want to kick to get the ball back. If we kick well, we get the ball back and we are happy to kick,” he told reporters at a Wallabies training session at Coogee Oval last week.

“If you look at any modern game there is a lot of kicking. If you look at any old game there was a lot of kicking.

“There is this fascination that rugby is a game where all you do is pass and run. When I played the game, some of the best kickers of the ball were the best runners of the ball.”

While Cheika enjoyed some initial success with his running game and the Wallabies reached the final of the 2015 World Cup, the lack of a kicking option made it easier for opposing defences to stop the Australians as his tenure wore on.

Ireland and France, who top the World Rugby standings, both have excellent tactical kicking games and are favourites to win the World Cup later this year.

Jones will face the first test of his second reign as Wallabies coach when Australia take on world champions SA in Pretoria next week.

The Springboks have never been reluctant to kick, particularly on the highveld at Loftus Versfeld where the altitude helps the ball carry further.

The Rugby Championship opener is the first of five Tests for the Wallabies before the World Cup in France, where Jones has promised to launch a “smash-and-grab raid” to bring the trophy back to Australia for the third time.

Reuters

Junior Springboks expect a cracker against Italy

Assistant coach Currie backs SA to lift energy level against skilful opponents at Paarl Gymnasium
Sport
1 day ago

Pollard’s absence puts Libbok and Jantjies in the spotlight

The flyhalf’s 11th-hour return before the Rugby World Cup may add to the angst, as captain Siya Kolisi is already on that late train
Sport
1 day ago

Whitelock injury could see him miss Rugby Championship opener

All Blacks coach Ian Foster might have to replace some players due to injuries
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Fenway joins Tiger Woods-developed virtual golf ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Wimbledon 2023: list of expected women’s seeds
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Bradley survives bumpy finish to win
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard ruled out of ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Cricket SA working hard to keep game alive at home
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Boks to stick to mix-and-match policy that brought World Cup triumph

Sport / Rugby

Skelton backs Wallabies to ace big games with ‘winning edge’

Sport / Rugby

Pollard’s absence puts Libbok and Jantjies in the spotlight

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.