SA’s Jean Smith among sons of stars lending lustre to U-20 Rugby World Cup

The flyhalf is following in the footsteps of former Springbok No 10 Franco

28 June 2023 - 15:33 NICK SAID
Jean Smith of the South Africa U20 squad during a World Rugby U20 Championship 2023 match against Georgia at Danie Craven Stadium on June 24 2023 in Stellenbosch. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
The under-20 World Cup in SA is shining a spotlight on the best young talent on the planet, including the sons of former Rugby World Cup winners and several others hoping to follow “the old man” into Test rugby.

England scrumhalf Charlie Bracken’s dad, Kyran, won the 2003 World Cup and also wore the No 9 jersey.

“My dad was my main rugby hero growing up,” Charlie told reporters previously. “I think I’m overcritical of myself, and he was [too] when he was playing. He was a bit of a perfectionist so he kind of brings me back to reality.”

Australia’s squad was to contain the sons of two World Cup winners — flyhalf Tom Lynagh wears the No 10 like his father, Michael, who was a world champion in 1991 and spent 11 years in the team, but was a late withdrawal through injury.

Junior Wallabies captain Teddy Wilson was not yet born when his dad, David, won the World Cup in 1999, playing as a flank, the pinnacle of a career in which he won 79 caps and skippered the team for a few years.

“He [David] had a great reaction. He was really happy for me and proud,” scrumhalf Teddy said after being named captain. “He was giving me a few pointers on what I should and shouldn’t do.

“It’s great to have someone like him who has experienced all this stuff so I can lean on him when I need to.”

Other players at the tournament have famous fathers. SA flyhalf Jean Smith is following in the footsteps of former Springbok No 10 Franco, while France back row Posolo Tuilagi is the son of former Samoa international Henry.

He is part of a famous rugby family with three uncles who also played for Samoa, and a fourth, Manu, who is an England international and a tourist with the 2013 British & Irish Lions.

Another player with a famous dad who missed out on the under-20 tournament through injury is highly rated Payton Spencer, son of former New Zealand international Carlos.

Reuters

Whitelock injury could see him miss Rugby Championship opener

All Blacks coach Ian Foster might have to replace some players due to injuries
8 hours ago

Rassie Erasmus holds out hope for winger Sbu Nkosi

The winger is out of contention for the World Cup but could get back into the game
7 hours ago

Boks to stick to mix-and-match policy that brought World Cup triumph

After the team for the Test against the Wallabies is announced, they intend flying out 15 players to Auckland either that day or the next
1 day ago
