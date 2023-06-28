Rassie Erasmus holds out hope for winger Sbu Nkosi

Business Day TV speaks to Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers
Rassie Erasmus hopes Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi stays in SA to work his way into the Springboks squad after he was released by the Bulls this week.
Nkosi, 27, part of the team that won the Rugby World Cup in 2019, is out of contention for this year’s tournament in France after dropping down the pecking order below Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi and Canan Moodie.
Nkosi has well-documented off-field problems. Late in 2022 he was reported missing after going Awol at the Bulls for about three weeks. He was later found at his father’s house in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.
“Looking at his age and how well he played for us, we just hope we can see him somewhere as soon as possible to make himself a contender again and we [can] start comparing him to other players,” said Erasmus as the Boks continued their preparations for the opening match of the Rugby Championship against Australia at Loftus next weekend.
“Hopefully he stays in SA because that will be fantastic. If he goes abroad to the French Top 14 or he goes to Japan, the nice thing is that we have worked with him and we can follow how he is doing.
“I never talk about players’ personal lives and I also don’t know the insides of what is going on there, but we just hope that as soon as possible we can see him somewhere.
“That will allow us to judge or rate him against the guys who are playing in the Springbok team on Saturday.”
Erasmus said they work with a lot of players at the national team and some of them are dealing with various personal problems that require professional help.
“The squad has 41 players and we have worked together since 2018. You are like a father because you get to know that there are a lot of people struggling with a lot of things.
Rassie Erasmus says there are a lot of players struggling with a lot of things.Full press conference 👉🏽 👉🏽https://t.co/Ze68sHnpSm pic.twitter.com/qNt0FruSZC— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 28, 2023
Rassie Erasmus says there are a lot of players struggling with a lot of things.Full press conference 👉🏽 👉🏽https://t.co/Ze68sHnpSm pic.twitter.com/qNt0FruSZC
“I am not referring to Sbu specifically now, but some of the problems that players have are known and some are not known out there. Some players are handling themselves and with others we are a little involved and [with] some there is professional help.
“Overall, when we talk about players, we must talk about them as people and we mustn’t discuss their personal lives out there to everyone. I don’t have insights but he must just get back on the field and I hope he is OK.
“Wherever we can assist, if there is something on or off the field, we will definitely try to support him.”
Rassie Erasmus holds out hope for winger Sbu Nkosi
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images
