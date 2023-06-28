Junior Springboks expect a cracker against Italy

Business Day TV speaks to Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers
With PPPFA scrapped, local content, ownership and job creation are threatened
The current permits will remain valid for 12 months
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
German carmaker will produce BMW X3 in SA as plug-in hybrid for export
Survey shows load-shedding and high food and fuel prices a huge worry
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Kiveshen Moodley, country manager for SA at Workday; and Vinolia Singh, Adcorp’s chief people officer
Switzerland says it is a neutral country and so cannot approve sales of arms bound for an active conflict zone
Gqeberha-born Stephen Harris promoted to ICC International Panel
The Junior Springboks plan to deliver an energetic effort at the Paarl Gymnasium on Thursday, where they will take on Italy in their second Pool C match of the 2023 World Rugby Under-20 Championship (4pm).
The team’s assistant coach, Lumumba Currie, is confident the full-house crowd will get good value for money and time spent, especially if they come in support of the SA side.
“We are expecting a cracker of a game.
“We are coming with energy and effort and Italy are a team who play with lots of passion and skill. So, we are expecting a fierce battle,” said Currie.
The Junior Boks were happy to have the first game behind them so they could focus on continuous improvement.
“We did struggle in certain areas against Georgia, but then, that first game was always going to be a tough one for us, as we have not played at that level for a while and intensity was something we needed to get used to.
“Now that it is out of the way, we are looking at stepping up in our effort and output.”
SA were put under huge pressure by the Georgian pack at scrum time and won just 57% possession on their own put-in — the worst return in round one — and so struggled to get their attack going.
They carried for the fewest metres (209) and made the fewest passes (76) in the match. “We did address that. It was all a matter of experience, I believe, and some of the changes to the team will reflect that.
“We did tell the players that all will get a run in the opening two games and that plan has not changed.
Better platform
“The changes are not in disrespect to Italy ... we just need to give everyone in the squad the opportunity to get into the tournament. “We need to lay a better platform this time and that is exactly what we intend to do.”
Currie said the experience of Corné Lavagna, who will start at loosehead, and Tiaan Wessels at lock will benefit them at scrum time.
“Blokkies [Lavagna] did play in last year’s Under-20 Summer Series, so has good experience at this level and Tiaan is a scrumming lock, so we are looking at good outcomes in that regard.”
The Italian challenge will be fierce, Currie predicted. “They will be hurting because of the big loss against Argentina as they are a better team than that.
“They came within one score of beating England and France in the Six Nations and play with lots of skill and flair.
“But we have our plan ready for this match and have worked hard to deliver the best outcome.”
Italy made 10 changes to their side and two positional changes, but for Currie that is of little significance. “We are just looking at ourselves and what we need to do in this game to get the win.
“We are looking for good improvement from the last match and I am confident that the result will be a positive one for us.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Junior Springboks expect a cracker against Italy
Assistant coach Currie backs SA to lift energy level against skilful opponents at Paarl Gymnasium
The Junior Springboks plan to deliver an energetic effort at the Paarl Gymnasium on Thursday, where they will take on Italy in their second Pool C match of the 2023 World Rugby Under-20 Championship (4pm).
The team’s assistant coach, Lumumba Currie, is confident the full-house crowd will get good value for money and time spent, especially if they come in support of the SA side.
“We are expecting a cracker of a game.
“We are coming with energy and effort and Italy are a team who play with lots of passion and skill. So, we are expecting a fierce battle,” said Currie.
The Junior Boks were happy to have the first game behind them so they could focus on continuous improvement.
“We did struggle in certain areas against Georgia, but then, that first game was always going to be a tough one for us, as we have not played at that level for a while and intensity was something we needed to get used to.
“Now that it is out of the way, we are looking at stepping up in our effort and output.”
SA were put under huge pressure by the Georgian pack at scrum time and won just 57% possession on their own put-in — the worst return in round one — and so struggled to get their attack going.
They carried for the fewest metres (209) and made the fewest passes (76) in the match. “We did address that. It was all a matter of experience, I believe, and some of the changes to the team will reflect that.
“We did tell the players that all will get a run in the opening two games and that plan has not changed.
Better platform
“The changes are not in disrespect to Italy ... we just need to give everyone in the squad the opportunity to get into the tournament. “We need to lay a better platform this time and that is exactly what we intend to do.”
Currie said the experience of Corné Lavagna, who will start at loosehead, and Tiaan Wessels at lock will benefit them at scrum time.
“Blokkies [Lavagna] did play in last year’s Under-20 Summer Series, so has good experience at this level and Tiaan is a scrumming lock, so we are looking at good outcomes in that regard.”
The Italian challenge will be fierce, Currie predicted. “They will be hurting because of the big loss against Argentina as they are a better team than that.
“They came within one score of beating England and France in the Six Nations and play with lots of skill and flair.
“But we have our plan ready for this match and have worked hard to deliver the best outcome.”
Italy made 10 changes to their side and two positional changes, but for Currie that is of little significance. “We are just looking at ourselves and what we need to do in this game to get the win.
“We are looking for good improvement from the last match and I am confident that the result will be a positive one for us.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Whitelock injury could see him miss Rugby Championship opener
SA’s Jean Smith among sons of stars lending lustre to U-20 Rugby World Cup
Rassie Erasmus holds out hope for winger Sbu Nkosi
Boks to stick to mix-and-match policy that brought World Cup triumph
Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard ruled out of Rugby Championship
Skelton backs Wallabies to ace big games with ‘winning edge’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.