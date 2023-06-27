Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard ruled out of Rugby Championship

Central bankers meeting in Portugal are signalling their firm intention to continue fighting stubborn inflation
Every youth job created uplifts a family and a community in some way
The government’s ability to fund its own projects has been decimated, says Infrastructure SA’s Masemola
‘John Steenhuisen, his dream of being a president will never happen,’ the ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary says
US electric truck manufacturer accuses Foxconn of fraudulent conduct and failing to invest up to $170m it pledged
Concern grows about the financial sector’s exposure to government debt given the fiscal outlook
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Call for help as big companies eclipse smaller players in India’s rapidly growing solar power market
After the team for the Test against the Wallabies is announced, they intend flying out 15 players to Auckland either that day or the next
The new Opel 'Blitz' emblem will debut on cars in 2024
Influential flyhalf Handrè Pollard has been ruled out of the Rugby Championship as he continues to recover from a calf injury, SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has confirmed.
Pollard is in camp with the squad in Pretoria, where they are preparing for the first match of the tournament against Australia at Loftus in Pretoria on July 8.
Last week the Boks team management recalled Elton Jantjies as they anticipated Pollard might not be ready to play in the shortened championship.
Erasmus said the targeted return for Pollard is during the Rugby World Cup (RWC) warm-up matches against Argentina in Buenos Aires on August 5, Wales in Cardiff on August 19 or the All Blacks at Twickenham on August 25.
The World Cup in France starts on September 8 and the Springboks kick off pool B against Scotland in Marseille on September 10.
“The only real concern, and it will be touch and go to play a Rugby Championship game, will be Handré Pollard, and I am not including the Argentina Test match on August 5,” Erasmus said when asked about the Boks’ injury concerns for the championship.
SA Rugby’s director of rugby added that lock Eben Etzebeth, scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse and flyhalf Damian Willemse are making good progress.
“Eben’s results really looked good yesterday [Monday]. Jaden and Damian are all ready to go and those are the three where there were questions.
“Handrè is a bit of a worry and he will not be able to play in the Rugby Championship. It is a calf injury he suffered playing for his club Leicester — that’s why we have Elton Jantjies here so Handrè can fully recover and we don’t push him too early.”
Manie Libbok of the Stormers is the other flyhalf in the squad.
“His [Pollard’s] situation is more or less the same as Siya [Kolisi] — we are looking at either the Argentina, Wales or New Zealand [World Cup warm-up] Tests, which are not part of the Rugby Championship,” Erasmus said.
“We tend to put a lot pressure for the guy to be ready, but we only have two flyhalves here. At training we have a guy like Faf [de Klerk] to slot in at 10 and those kinds of things help a lot. Also, Damian Willemse is fit now.”
Coach Jacques Nienaber said the injury to Pollard has not disrupted the Boks’ preparations.
“I don’t think so. You put a basic game model or plan out there and the players will adapt, evolve and apply their skills set to that. Obviously, we must get used to the guy who is playing there and it is probably similar disruption to a guy like Siya.
“We are fortunate if you think of the squad we have built over the last couple of years, where we have been together with this group. There is good depth and quality in the majority of the positions.
“In terms of a game play or strategy we have as the Boks, we have a framework we put out there. But if you speak to any player, they must bring their own individuality,” Nienaber said.
“Handrè has got a certain individuality or style he brings to the game. Manie can’t do Handrè and Handrè can’t do Manie, and Willemse can’t be Manie or Handrè.
“Everybody has their own personality, their own style and skills set that makes them different. The framework must never be there to push you in a specific way or style. You must always bring your own characteristics out.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard ruled out of Rugby Championship
Elton Jantjies was recalled to the Bok team last week as management thought Pollard might not be ready to play in the shortened championship
Influential flyhalf Handrè Pollard has been ruled out of the Rugby Championship as he continues to recover from a calf injury, SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has confirmed.
Pollard is in camp with the squad in Pretoria, where they are preparing for the first match of the tournament against Australia at Loftus in Pretoria on July 8.
Last week the Boks team management recalled Elton Jantjies as they anticipated Pollard might not be ready to play in the shortened championship.
Erasmus said the targeted return for Pollard is during the Rugby World Cup (RWC) warm-up matches against Argentina in Buenos Aires on August 5, Wales in Cardiff on August 19 or the All Blacks at Twickenham on August 25.
The World Cup in France starts on September 8 and the Springboks kick off pool B against Scotland in Marseille on September 10.
“The only real concern, and it will be touch and go to play a Rugby Championship game, will be Handré Pollard, and I am not including the Argentina Test match on August 5,” Erasmus said when asked about the Boks’ injury concerns for the championship.
SA Rugby’s director of rugby added that lock Eben Etzebeth, scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse and flyhalf Damian Willemse are making good progress.
“Eben’s results really looked good yesterday [Monday]. Jaden and Damian are all ready to go and those are the three where there were questions.
“Handrè is a bit of a worry and he will not be able to play in the Rugby Championship. It is a calf injury he suffered playing for his club Leicester — that’s why we have Elton Jantjies here so Handrè can fully recover and we don’t push him too early.”
Manie Libbok of the Stormers is the other flyhalf in the squad.
“His [Pollard’s] situation is more or less the same as Siya [Kolisi] — we are looking at either the Argentina, Wales or New Zealand [World Cup warm-up] Tests, which are not part of the Rugby Championship,” Erasmus said.
“We tend to put a lot pressure for the guy to be ready, but we only have two flyhalves here. At training we have a guy like Faf [de Klerk] to slot in at 10 and those kinds of things help a lot. Also, Damian Willemse is fit now.”
Coach Jacques Nienaber said the injury to Pollard has not disrupted the Boks’ preparations.
“I don’t think so. You put a basic game model or plan out there and the players will adapt, evolve and apply their skills set to that. Obviously, we must get used to the guy who is playing there and it is probably similar disruption to a guy like Siya.
“We are fortunate if you think of the squad we have built over the last couple of years, where we have been together with this group. There is good depth and quality in the majority of the positions.
“In terms of a game play or strategy we have as the Boks, we have a framework we put out there. But if you speak to any player, they must bring their own individuality,” Nienaber said.
“Handrè has got a certain individuality or style he brings to the game. Manie can’t do Handrè and Handrè can’t do Manie, and Willemse can’t be Manie or Handrè.
“Everybody has their own personality, their own style and skills set that makes them different. The framework must never be there to push you in a specific way or style. You must always bring your own characteristics out.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Skelton backs Wallabies to ace big games with ‘winning edge’
Hooper, Slipper named co-captains as Jones announces Wallabies squad
Cheetahs coach Fourie ticks the box of a lifetime ambition
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.