Stormers land in a pool of death
Champions Cup draw sees the Cape side square up with defending and former master teams
The Stormers, hoping to breathe new life into their efforts in the Champions Cup, have been plunged into the pool of death in the preliminary stages of the next edition.
The Stormers will face double-defending champions Stade Rochelais (La Rochelle), two-time winners Leicester Tigers, Stade Français Paris and Sale Sharks in the pool stage of next season’s Champions Cup.
While squaring up with fellow coastal giants La Rochelle will be exhilarating, the Stormers are well aware they will need to beef up their squad to stand up to the challenge of a Top 14 powerhouse.
Stade Francais is the second Top 14 club drawn in Pool 4, and the Stormers will also go head-to-head with Sale Sharks and Leicester Tigers either home or away, which will be determined when the pool stage fixtures are announced later.
With the tournaments moving to a tried and tested multipool format, fans can expect a number of intriguing Champions Cup clashes between some of the world’s leading professional clubs ahead of next December’s kickoff.
Holders Stade Rochelais were drawn into what turned out to be a fiercely competitive Pool 4 in which they will clash once again with Leinster Rugby in a repeat of last May’s compelling final.
The Bulls have been grouped with Premiership winners Saracens, Union Bordeaux-Begles, Lyon and Connacht Rugby, but adhering to the principles of the draw, they will not meet the Bristol Bears, who were also drawn into Pool 1.
The Bulls were paired with Lyon in the last instalment of the competition and secured a narrow home win before being well beaten in the away leg.
Recent Top 14 champions Stade Toulousain (Toulouse), will clash with Harlequins, Bath Rugby, Ulster Rugby and Cardiff Rugby in Pool 2, and similarly the five-time tournament winners will not play against Racing 92, who also find themselves in Pool 2.
In Pool 3 URC winners Munster Rugby were drawn against quality opposition in three-time champions RC Toulon, the 2020 winners, Exeter Chiefs, Northampton Saints and debutants Aviron Bayonnais. Meanwhile, Glasgow Warriors, the second URC club in Pool 3, will play against the same opponents as Munster.
The Champions Cup features two clubs from the Top 14, Premiership and United Rugby Championship (URC) in each pool, and clubs from the URC’s Irish and SA shields were kept apart during the draw.
Tier 1 was made up of respective league winners Stade Toulousain, Saracens and Munster, as well as Champions Cup holders Stade Rochelais.
The remaining 20 clubs were either drawn or allocated into the four pools in keeping with the draw’s principles.
During the pool stage, each club will play four matches against four clubs that are not from the same league, either home or away.
The fixture schedules for both tournaments with dates, venues, kickoff times and TV coverage will be announced as soon as possible.
Fixtures will be determined using an algorithm that will consider the outcome of today’s draws, league calendar restrictions, individual club calendar restrictions and broadcast requirements.
With its new formats, the 2023/24 EPCR season will be played over eight weekends with four rounds of matches in the pool stage starting in December, followed by a knockout stage consisting of a Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, culminating in the London finals at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 24 and 25 2024.
Pool 1: Saracens, Union Bordeaux-Bègles, Bulls, Bristol Bears, Connacht Rugby, Lyon
Pool 2: Stade Toulousain, Cardiff Rugby, Bath Rugby, Racing 92, Harlequins, Ulster Rugby
Pool 3: Munster Rugby, Aviron Bayonnais, Glasgow Warriors, Exeter Chiefs, RC Toulon, Northampton Saints
Pool 4: Stade Rochelais, Stade Français Paris, Leicester Tigers, Stormers, Leinster Rugby, Sale Sharks