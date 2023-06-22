Stormers land in a pool of death

The Stormers, hoping to breathe new life into their efforts in the Champions Cup, have been plunged into the pool of death in the preliminary stages of the next edition.

The Stormers will face double-defending champions Stade Rochelais (La Rochelle), two-time winners Leicester Tigers, Stade Français Paris and Sale Sharks in the pool stage of next season’s Champions Cup.

While squaring up with fellow coastal giants La Rochelle will be exhilarating, the Stormers are well aware they will need to beef up their squad to stand up to the challenge of a Top 14 powerhouse.

Stade Francais is the second Top 14 club drawn in Pool 4, and the Stormers will also go head-to-head with Sale Sharks and Leicester Tigers either home or away, which will be determined when the pool stage fixtures are announced later.

With the tournaments moving to a tried and tested multipool format, fans can expect a number of intriguing Champions Cup clashes between some of the world’s leading professional clubs ahead of next December’s kickoff.