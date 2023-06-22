All to play for in Currie Cup final

Bank of England’s aggressive move catches investors by surprise, while Turkey, Norway and Switzerland add to the gloom
The fine print of the European Challenge Cup draw announced on Wednesday has added motivation to the protagonists in Saturday’s Currie Cup final in Bloemfontein.
The Cheetahs were part of the Challenge Cup this past season. But they were not listed among the participants when the draw was made. Instead, place was made for Invitation team 1 and Invitation team 2.
Who will those invitation teams be? It is no secret that there is a big drive to have a team from Georgia included, but it does appear there is still potential for SA’s participation.
Just how excited the Cheetahs will be about the possibility after they struggled with running costs when participating last season only they will know, and being based in Parma did not sell the competition to the people of Bloemfontein as might have been the case had they played games at home.
But still, participating in a European competition does bring prestige and could be a good selling point for players who are considering a move to the Cheetahs or leaving.
The same can be said for the Pumas, who are the reigning champions and would surely nudge someone into considering them for a European gig were they to win the Currie Cup for the second year in succession.
The costs would appear to preclude them, but then their coach Jimmy Stonehouse did complain about the lack of draw for potential sponsors after his team beat the Sharks 26-20 in last week’s semifinal in Durban.
A run in the Challenge Cup could just be what the Mbombela union need in their quest for greater recognition and funding.
Either way, it is another potential subtext to add to the narrative of Saturday’s final, where the Cheetahs will start as strong favourites to avenge their semifinal defeat to the same opponents in 2022.
But the Pumas cannot be written off as they have shown a Munster-like fortitude and hunger that has seen them win two difficult away games to get where they are. They will make it three in a row if they win the Bloemfontein decider, which does not match the Munster feat of winning six away games on the trot in clinching the United Rugby Championship trophy. But it would still be an achievement that would make them worthy champions.
The Pumas were excellent against the Sharks in most aspects of the game, but they struggled in the set scrums. The Sharks can kick themselves for not making proper use of the telling advantage they had in that phase, and it was what let them back into the game after they trailed 12-0.
Many a Currie Cup final has been decided by the scrums, and it is an area the Pumas need to rectify to stand any chance. Stonehouse is confident he has a plan that will make his team’s scrum less vulnerable, and was confident when he talked to the media this week.
“We did struggle a bit in the scrums against the Sharks, that’s for sure, but we’ll be fine against the Cheetahs. We know how to fix it, so it’s not really a concern for us,” he said.
Stonehouse is an experienced and wily coach, and he knows how to win a final after in 2022’s experience in Kimberley. “We are working on a few things. You have to bring a little something new to a final. Every guy has something up his sleeve,” he said.
His biggest weapon though, on the evidence of recent weeks, will be his team’s determination, tenacity and simple refusal to lose.
SuperSport.com
