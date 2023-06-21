Tongan top-ups have Bok tongues wagging

Federal Reserve chair says more rates hikes are likely after hitting the pause button earlier this month
On coming to power, the president made promises he has abjectly failed to keep
SA, Zambia and Zimbabwe join forces to seize two helicopters bought with funds laundered from the Zambian government
Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to the EFF’s high command
Road safety agency urges young South Africans to participate in debates to shape policies that can save lives
Business Day TV speaks to Chinese consul general in Johannesburg, Tang Zhongdong
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dov Slowatek, CEO and founder of SavvySaver
Eleventh package of sanctions punishes firms accuses of circumvention
Pool B’s peril at the World Cup goes beyond the usual suspects, and the last group stage game against Tonga could be the crucial one for the Boks.
Researchers at Danone are adding probiotics to food products to make them healthier
Assignments against Ireland, and to a lesser degree Scotland, have been held up as the headline acts for the Springboks in the pool stages of the Rugby World Cup, but increasingly it is the final game in the preliminary stages against Tonga that is taking up the centre stage.
Given the world rankings and historical precedent, their matches against Scotland in Marseille and Ireland in Paris have helped earn pool B the moniker of “group of death”, but it is the Boks’ October 1 clash back in Provence that perhaps holds greater providence.
A defeat against Scotland or Ireland earlier in pool action will elevate the significance of their match against Tonga to the realm of “must-win”.
Tonga are loaded with stars who under a recent World Rugby edict shifted their national allegiance to the country of their birth, or that of their family’s origins.
Former Wallaby Israel Folau (fullback) and erstwhile All Blacks Malakai Fekitoa, George Moala (both centres), Charles Piutau (outside back), Augustine Pulu (scrumhalf) and Vaea Fifita (flank, lock) now play under the Tongan flag.
They don’t just bring a vast skill set and in some cases game-breaking ability, but a fair amount of intellectual property too.
“We actually voted against it, but now when you see what is happening to the Tongan team, it is so fair,” said Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby’s director of rugby.
“It is fair for them to get guys who were born there and maybe went back to Tonga. Those teams were seen as the minnows or lesser favourites but suddenly they have world-class players who don’t just get together at the highest level but are playing in really tough competitions.”
Erasmus’s stance isn’t entirely rooted in altruism.
“Sometimes I think having really weak teams in your pool doesn’t help you when you get into a quarterfinal and a semifinal.
“I’m actually glad, and I know it is going to be tough, especially when you look at the names in that Tongan side, that it is going to be a helluva match.
“That’s great. We want to go up and up and then play our quarterfinal and eventually the final,” Erasmus said.
Irrespective which group they find themselves in, the Springboks will carry the hopes of a nation. They will take that with them to France not just as historical cargo, but the passenger manifest suggests they have the manpower to get the job done again.
Erasmus, though, is trying to keep his feet on the ground.
“The nice thing about this group — and it has been together for a long time — is we’re realistic. We don’t often get dragged into what people are saying or thinking.
“We know realistically, sort of, we’re underdogs. We are the world champions and we will try to defend that.”
He said while the Boks will face many threats, they will still need to exert a quiet inner confidence.
“We feel we have as good a chance but are under no illusions that Australia under Eddie [Jones], New Zealand, Ireland, who are [ranked] No 1, France No 2, if you go right through to Scotland, who are No 5 now, it would be stupid to think we’ve got that favourite’s tag.
“Definitely not. We are not going to argue that because there is no sense in doing that.
“The expectation, we definitely feel that on our shoulders. People expect us to go and do it. We are certainly going to try.”
The Boks’ pool commitments see them take on Scotland on September 10, Romania seven days later, Ireland on September 23 and Tonga on October 1.
Whoever emerges from pool B will not do so from the shallows.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Tongan top-ups have Bok tongues wagging
Pool B’s peril at the World Cup goes beyond the usual suspects, and the last group stage game against Tonga could be the crucial one
Assignments against Ireland, and to a lesser degree Scotland, have been held up as the headline acts for the Springboks in the pool stages of the Rugby World Cup, but increasingly it is the final game in the preliminary stages against Tonga that is taking up the centre stage.
Given the world rankings and historical precedent, their matches against Scotland in Marseille and Ireland in Paris have helped earn pool B the moniker of “group of death”, but it is the Boks’ October 1 clash back in Provence that perhaps holds greater providence.
A defeat against Scotland or Ireland earlier in pool action will elevate the significance of their match against Tonga to the realm of “must-win”.
Tonga are loaded with stars who under a recent World Rugby edict shifted their national allegiance to the country of their birth, or that of their family’s origins.
Former Wallaby Israel Folau (fullback) and erstwhile All Blacks Malakai Fekitoa, George Moala (both centres), Charles Piutau (outside back), Augustine Pulu (scrumhalf) and Vaea Fifita (flank, lock) now play under the Tongan flag.
They don’t just bring a vast skill set and in some cases game-breaking ability, but a fair amount of intellectual property too.
“We actually voted against it, but now when you see what is happening to the Tongan team, it is so fair,” said Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby’s director of rugby.
“It is fair for them to get guys who were born there and maybe went back to Tonga. Those teams were seen as the minnows or lesser favourites but suddenly they have world-class players who don’t just get together at the highest level but are playing in really tough competitions.”
Erasmus’s stance isn’t entirely rooted in altruism.
“Sometimes I think having really weak teams in your pool doesn’t help you when you get into a quarterfinal and a semifinal.
“I’m actually glad, and I know it is going to be tough, especially when you look at the names in that Tongan side, that it is going to be a helluva match.
“That’s great. We want to go up and up and then play our quarterfinal and eventually the final,” Erasmus said.
Willemse should be ready for Wallabies
Celebrations across the Pacific as All Blacks welcome new Chiefs players
Bok captain Kolisi eyes friendlies ahead of World Cup
Irrespective which group they find themselves in, the Springboks will carry the hopes of a nation. They will take that with them to France not just as historical cargo, but the passenger manifest suggests they have the manpower to get the job done again.
Erasmus, though, is trying to keep his feet on the ground.
“The nice thing about this group — and it has been together for a long time — is we’re realistic. We don’t often get dragged into what people are saying or thinking.
“We know realistically, sort of, we’re underdogs. We are the world champions and we will try to defend that.”
He said while the Boks will face many threats, they will still need to exert a quiet inner confidence.
“We feel we have as good a chance but are under no illusions that Australia under Eddie [Jones], New Zealand, Ireland, who are [ranked] No 1, France No 2, if you go right through to Scotland, who are No 5 now, it would be stupid to think we’ve got that favourite’s tag.
“Definitely not. We are not going to argue that because there is no sense in doing that.
“The expectation, we definitely feel that on our shoulders. People expect us to go and do it. We are certainly going to try.”
The Boks’ pool commitments see them take on Scotland on September 10, Romania seven days later, Ireland on September 23 and Tonga on October 1.
Whoever emerges from pool B will not do so from the shallows.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Willemse should be ready for Wallabies
Final in Bloemfontein will not faze Pumas, says Kirkwood
Underachieving Bulls have a season to forget
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.