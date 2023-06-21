Pienaar to remain a Cheetah for another year

Federal Reserve chair says more rates hikes are likely after hitting the pause button earlier this month
He won’t just be crucial to their hopes of lifting the Currie Cup for a seventh time on Saturday, but so important is 40-year-old Ruan Pienaar to the Cheetahs’ cause that they have extended his contract by another year.
Pienaar is a man for now and the medium term. He was on his way out, with Saturday’s Currie Cup final against the Pumas his potential swansong, but the utility back has been persuaded to stay a little longer.
It is not hard to see Pienaar’s value to the Cheetahs’ cause. He is vastly experienced and can operate in the high-pressure positions of scrumhalf and flyhalf with equal authority.
His kicking boot, as evidenced by his performance off the tee in the semifinal against the Bulls, is exemplary. His probing up and under and touch finders are usually as well conceived as executed.
“Ruan has extended and will be with us for another season,” confirmed Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie.
“He will play the same role he has played for us this year. He is still enjoying his rugby and he is a very competitive person, so he will want to finish his career on a high.”
The Cheetahs’ commitments domestically and in the Challenge Cup make a player of Pienaar’s calibre hard to replace. Fourie gave a glimpse into what makes the 88-capped Springbok exceptional.
“He won’t just play for money. He will give his weight to the Cheetahs and his input. He is our most experienced player and is always part of the conversation about what to do and how to do things.
“He will support Victor [Sekekete, the Cheetahs captain]. He will be the leader of the backs and he can play nine or No 10, and will be the general on the pitch. So nothing different from the past season.”
Fourie hopes Pienaar brings the same qualities to the fore as they go in pursuit of another Currie Cup crown.
He will look to the player to spark more incisiveness in their back division. The Cheetahs need to sharpen their attack, and while their defence has been robustly defiant of late, their high penalty count is an area of concern. They conceded 16 against the Bulls in their pool match at Loftus in Pretoria and in the semifinal in Bloemfontein, just one less.
Fourie acknowledged it is an area that justifies scrutiny. “We must concede less penalties because it gives the opposition entries and shots at goal. It will be vital to limit that penalty count.”
Willemse should be ready for Wallabies
Final in Bloemfontein will not faze Pumas, says Kirkwood
Celebrations across the Pacific as All Blacks welcome new Chiefs players
