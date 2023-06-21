‘I was scared’: Siya Kolisi on his race to be at World Cup

In this rehab and race to be fit the Bok captain is leaning on his experience from 2019 when he had a knee injury before that year’s Rugby Championship. He returned to play just before the World Cup and played to fitness in the pool stages leading up to the final, in which SA beat England.

“It’s not the first time getting injured before the World Cup, and knowing I have been through that gives me motivation,” he said.

“It is hard but every day I’m getting better. Things are going well and if things go to plan I might play before the start of the World Cup.

“I’m working hard and it’s great to be in a team environment. It helps a lot with my mental side, too, just to see the work that’s happening. If I wasn’t here, I would miss out on a lot that the group is doing.”

The Springbok squad is preparing in the country’s capital for the start of the 2023 Rugby Championship, which they kick off against Australia at Loftus on July 8.