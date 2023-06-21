Sport / Rugby

‘I was scared’: Siya Kolisi on his race to be at World Cup

The Bok captain says he initially feared missing the event in France because of knee surgery

21 June 2023 - 16:57 Athenkosi Tsotsi
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi at a team media conference in Pretoria on June 20. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi at a team media conference in Pretoria on June 20. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says he initially feared missing this year’s Rugby World Cup in France due to knee surgery.

Kolisi, who captained the Boks to their third Webb Ellis trophy in 2019 in Japan, injured his knee while playing for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship in April. With the World Cup at the back of his mind, he went under the knife in late April hoping, but not certain, that he would recover in time for the global showpiece by its September 8 kickoff.

Recent indications have been that Kolisi will return in time for the Boks’ World Cup warm-up games.

Kolisi said at a Springbok press conference at their team hotel in Pretoria he was concerned he could miss the World Cup before going to the hospital to check the extent of the injury.

“I was really scared, especially when I went to the hospital for a check-up for the scans,” Kolisi said.

“The most important thing is the support structure and family around you and the medical team. Once they have confidence in the situation, then it makes me be at ease.

“There’s still a lot of work to put in but I know I’ve done it before and I can do it again.”

In this rehab and race to be fit the Bok captain is leaning on his experience from 2019 when he had a knee injury before that year’s Rugby Championship. He returned to play just before the World Cup and played to fitness in the pool stages leading up to the final, in which SA beat England.

“It’s not the first time getting injured before the World Cup, and knowing I have been through that gives me motivation,” he said.

“It is hard but every day I’m getting better. Things are going well and if things go to plan I might play before the start of the World Cup.

“I’m working hard and it’s great to be in a team environment. It helps a lot with my mental side, too, just to see the work that’s happening. If I wasn’t here, I would miss out on a lot that the group is doing.”

The Springbok squad is preparing in the country’s capital for the start of the 2023 Rugby Championship, which they kick off against Australia at Loftus on July 8.

