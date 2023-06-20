Willemse should be ready for Wallabies

Investors are also bracing for hawkish testimony from Fed chair Jerome Powell to Congress
Study finds most CEOs think artificial intelligence is not as destructive or as advanced as some assume
Competition Tribunal chair Tembeka Ngcukaitobi asks for evidence the 51% in SAA was sold for R51
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
The SA-H2 fund aims to raise $1bn to fast-track the development of large-scale green hydrogen infrastructure assets across the country
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Gunmen reportedly opened fire on restaurant and petrol station near Eli settlement
Flyhalf likely to take his place in the Rugby Championship opener
Fleet groundings and huge losses give way to huge profits and record orders
The Springboks appear to have averted a mini flyhalf crisis with the news that Damian Willemse now looks likely to take his place in the Rugby Championship opener against the Wallabies on July 8.
Willemse and regular flyhalf Handré Pollard have been consigned to the sidelines with injury as the Springboks started their preparations for the Rugby Championships but the former now looks set to occupy the position he did when the team last played.
Willemse was the Springboks’ playmaker in their convincing 27-13 win over England at Twickenham last year, which turned out to be Eddie Jones’ last match in charge of the Red Roses.
Naturally director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and Bok coach Jacques Nienaber are hugely relieved to have Willemse running the backline show when they pit their coaching wits against Jones in his first Test back as Wallabies coach.
“There is a very good chance Damian will be cleared next week, which is great,” said Erasmus.
If he is declared fit next week he should have enough time to get battle ready for the Wallabies but the Boks may also consider giving him more time to recuperate. Manie Libbok could start at 10 against the Wallabies, with Willemse off the bench in a potential six/two split. Willemse can then be deployed as a starter against the All Blacks in Auckland a week later.
The Boks now also have Elton Jantjies in camp after he joined on Sunday, while former Ireland lock Jean Kleyn is another recent arrival. “The only flyhalf we had standing last week was Manie but what a nice thing to have someone who’s played almost 50 Tests, to fall back on if we need to,” said Nienaber about Jantjies.
Changing flyhalves will not be the only amendments the Boks make to their starting team in the first two weeks of the competition. They will make wholesale changes in an attempt to reduce travel fatigue by the time they play the All Blacks on July 15.
The strategy of splitting their resources for battles across two continents on consecutive weekends is by no means a new phenomenon for the Boks.
In fact, in the first Test in the Rassie Erasmus/Jacques Nienaber era they sent a team comprising mostly young players to Washington to take on Wales, while a group of more experienced players remained behind to prepare to the Test against England a week later.
This time the bulk of the players who are not designated for duty against Australia in Pretoria will fly to New Zealand to start their preparation for the clash against the All Blacks in Auckland.
The Boks did the same with measured success when they drew with the All Blacks in Wellington in 2019.
Nienaber has stressed selecting vastly different teams in the first two rounds of the Rugby Championship does not translate to the existence of an A and B Springbok team.
“We’ve made it clear it won’t be an A and B side, similar to what we did in 2019. If you look at the team that played against Australia then most people think it was an A and a B side. But Beast [Mtawarira], Bongi [Mbonambi], Eben [Etzebeth] and Pieter-Steph [Du Toit] played that Test and they started the World Cup final. We will probably do the same.
“It will be a side we believe will be good enough to beat Australia at Loftus.”
Nienaber made the point as the Wallabies are making changes under Jones which gives the Boks the opportunity to spend less time trying to figure out their opposition.
“It will be very difficult to say whether Australia will play with a greater Dave Rennie [former Wallabies coach] flavour or whether they’ll play with a Eddie Jones flavour. We will be focusing on ourselves.”
As for his team and how they’ll reduce their squad to 33, Nienaber opted to be opaque.
“We have an idea of what we would like to do. It’s too early to decide. There is still a lot of time before we can make decisions.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Willemse should be ready for Wallabies
Flyhalf likely to take his place in the Rugby Championship opener
The Springboks appear to have averted a mini flyhalf crisis with the news that Damian Willemse now looks likely to take his place in the Rugby Championship opener against the Wallabies on July 8.
Willemse and regular flyhalf Handré Pollard have been consigned to the sidelines with injury as the Springboks started their preparations for the Rugby Championships but the former now looks set to occupy the position he did when the team last played.
Willemse was the Springboks’ playmaker in their convincing 27-13 win over England at Twickenham last year, which turned out to be Eddie Jones’ last match in charge of the Red Roses.
Naturally director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and Bok coach Jacques Nienaber are hugely relieved to have Willemse running the backline show when they pit their coaching wits against Jones in his first Test back as Wallabies coach.
“There is a very good chance Damian will be cleared next week, which is great,” said Erasmus.
If he is declared fit next week he should have enough time to get battle ready for the Wallabies but the Boks may also consider giving him more time to recuperate. Manie Libbok could start at 10 against the Wallabies, with Willemse off the bench in a potential six/two split. Willemse can then be deployed as a starter against the All Blacks in Auckland a week later.
The Boks now also have Elton Jantjies in camp after he joined on Sunday, while former Ireland lock Jean Kleyn is another recent arrival. “The only flyhalf we had standing last week was Manie but what a nice thing to have someone who’s played almost 50 Tests, to fall back on if we need to,” said Nienaber about Jantjies.
Changing flyhalves will not be the only amendments the Boks make to their starting team in the first two weeks of the competition. They will make wholesale changes in an attempt to reduce travel fatigue by the time they play the All Blacks on July 15.
The strategy of splitting their resources for battles across two continents on consecutive weekends is by no means a new phenomenon for the Boks.
In fact, in the first Test in the Rassie Erasmus/Jacques Nienaber era they sent a team comprising mostly young players to Washington to take on Wales, while a group of more experienced players remained behind to prepare to the Test against England a week later.
This time the bulk of the players who are not designated for duty against Australia in Pretoria will fly to New Zealand to start their preparation for the clash against the All Blacks in Auckland.
The Boks did the same with measured success when they drew with the All Blacks in Wellington in 2019.
Nienaber has stressed selecting vastly different teams in the first two rounds of the Rugby Championship does not translate to the existence of an A and B Springbok team.
“We’ve made it clear it won’t be an A and B side, similar to what we did in 2019. If you look at the team that played against Australia then most people think it was an A and a B side. But Beast [Mtawarira], Bongi [Mbonambi], Eben [Etzebeth] and Pieter-Steph [Du Toit] played that Test and they started the World Cup final. We will probably do the same.
“It will be a side we believe will be good enough to beat Australia at Loftus.”
Nienaber made the point as the Wallabies are making changes under Jones which gives the Boks the opportunity to spend less time trying to figure out their opposition.
“It will be very difficult to say whether Australia will play with a greater Dave Rennie [former Wallabies coach] flavour or whether they’ll play with a Eddie Jones flavour. We will be focusing on ourselves.”
As for his team and how they’ll reduce their squad to 33, Nienaber opted to be opaque.
“We have an idea of what we would like to do. It’s too early to decide. There is still a lot of time before we can make decisions.”
Sharks sign former Bok Aphiwe Dyantyi
Bulls flanker Marcell Coetzee accepts he may not go to World Cup
Boks are under pressure even if they are not World Cup favourites, says Am
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Springboks return to business with two preparation camps
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Wronged by mum, now World Rugby puts the green-red boot in
GAVIN RICH: How the Sharks got themselves into a deep hole
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.