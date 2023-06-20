Sport / Rugby

Final in Bloemfontein will not faze Pumas, says Kirkwood

For some reason, his team plays well away from home and they are looking forward to the challenge, according to the captain

20 June 2023 - 19:48 George Byron

A closely knit Pumas outfit are not fazed by the challenge of playing away from home against the Cheetahs in Saturday’s Currie Cup final in Bloemfontein, captain Shane Kirkwood says.

The Pumas stayed on track for consecutive Currie Cup titles when they shocked the Sharks 26-20 in Durban on Saturday...

