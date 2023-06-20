Investors are also bracing for hawkish testimony from Fed chair Jerome Powell to Congress
Study finds most CEOs think artificial intelligence is not as destructive or as advanced as some assume
Competition Tribunal chair Tembeka Ngcukaitobi asks for evidence the 51% in SAA was sold for R51
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
The SA-H2 fund aims to raise $1bn to fast-track the development of large-scale green hydrogen infrastructure assets across the country
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Gunmen reportedly opened fire on restaurant and petrol station near Eli settlement
Flyhalf likely to take his place in the Rugby Championship opener
Fleet groundings and huge losses give way to huge profits and record orders
A closely knit Pumas outfit are not fazed by the challenge of playing away from home against the Cheetahs in Saturday’s Currie Cup final in Bloemfontein, captain Shane Kirkwood says.
The Pumas stayed on track for consecutive Currie Cup titles when they shocked the Sharks 26-20 in Durban on Saturday...
Final in Bloemfontein will not faze Pumas, says Kirkwood
For some reason, his team plays well away from home and they are looking forward to the challenge, according to the captain
A closely knit Pumas outfit are not fazed by the challenge of playing away from home against the Cheetahs in Saturday's Currie Cup final in Bloemfontein, captain Shane Kirkwood says.
The Pumas stayed on track for consecutive Currie Cup titles when they shocked the Sharks 26-20 in Durban on Saturday...
