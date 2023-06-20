Bok captain Kolisi eyes friendlies ahead of World Cup

Investors are also bracing for hawkish testimony from Fed chair Jerome Powell to Congress
Springbok captain Siya Kolsi was in high spirits about his recovery from knee surgery on Tuesday as his teammates continue to put in the hard yards on the training field for the forthcoming Rugby Championship.
Kolisi said he hoped to be back on the field in one of the team’s World Cup warm-up games before the global showpiece kicks off in September.
Kolisi had surgery on his knee at the end of April and he has been doing intense rehabilitation since, in the hope of making a full recovery before the Rugby World Cup, to be hosted in France in September and October.
“I’m feeling good, and my rehabilitation is going well,” Kolisi said. “I’ve been working hard to recover as well as possible, and it’s great to be able to do so in the team environment. Some of the players have been helping me as well, so I’m taking things day by day.
“Obviously, it’s not a great feeling to be injured, but I’ve been here before and it’s nice to have the support of the coaches and players, as well as the medical and conditioning team who have been fantastic.
“I’m progressing each week and I’ve steadily been able to do new things, so I’m confident with how things are going. Hopefully, I’ll be able to play in one or two of the World Cup warm-up games.”
The Springboks will kick off the 2023 international season against Australia at Loftus Versfeld on July 8 in the shortened version of the Rugby Championship.
This Test will be followed by clashes against New Zealand at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland (July 15) and Argentina at Ellis Park in Johannesburg (July 29).
The team will then play three World Cup warm-up games — against Argentina in Buenos Aires (August 5), Wales in Cardiff (August 19) and New Zealand in London (August 25) — before travelling to Corsica for a one-week camp en route to Toulon for their opening World Cup fixture against Scotland on September 10.
SA Rugby Communications
Bok captain Kolisi eyes friendlies ahead of World Cup
Siya Kolsi in high spirits about recovery from knee surgery
