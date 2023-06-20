Sport / Rugby

Bok captain Kolisi eyes friendlies ahead of World Cup

Siya Kolsi in high spirits about recovery from knee surgery

20 June 2023 - 19:31 Sports staff
Rassie Erasmus, Siya Kolisi and Jacques Nienaber of the Springboks address a media conference. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
Springbok captain Siya Kolsi was in high spirits about his recovery from knee surgery on Tuesday as his teammates continue to put in the hard yards on the training field for the forthcoming Rugby Championship.

Kolisi said he hoped to be back on the field in one of the team’s World Cup warm-up games before the global showpiece kicks off in September.

Kolisi had surgery on his knee at the end of April and he has been doing intense rehabilitation since, in the hope of making a full recovery before the Rugby World Cup, to be hosted in France in September and October.

“I’m feeling good, and my rehabilitation is going well,” Kolisi said. “I’ve been working hard to recover as well as possible, and it’s great to be able to do so in the team environment. Some of the players have been helping me as well, so I’m taking things day by day.

“Obviously, it’s not a great feeling to be injured, but I’ve been here before and it’s nice to have the support of the coaches and players, as well as the medical and conditioning team who have been fantastic.

“I’m progressing each week and I’ve steadily been able to do new things, so I’m confident with how things are going. Hopefully, I’ll be able to play in one or two of the World Cup warm-up games.”

The Springboks will kick off the 2023 international season against Australia at Loftus Versfeld on July 8 in the shortened version of the Rugby Championship.

This Test will be followed by clashes against New Zealand at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland (July 15) and Argentina at Ellis Park in Johannesburg (July 29).

The team will then play three World Cup warm-up games — against Argentina in Buenos Aires (August 5), Wales in Cardiff (August 19) and New Zealand in London (August 25) — before travelling to Corsica for a one-week camp en route to Toulon for their opening World Cup fixture against Scotland on September 10. 

Springboks confident Kolisi will be fit for World Cup

Skipper will be given right up to the tournament to prove his fitness because of the vital role he plays
Sport
3 weeks ago

Boks’ preparations shifting up a gear

Rugby Championship and RWC preparations come into sharper focus
Sport
1 month ago

Springboks return to business with two preparation camps

Fifteen players invited, but excludes Stormers players who are preparing for the URC semifinal
Sport
1 month ago
