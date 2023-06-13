Inflation cooling to lowest annual rate in two years takes pressure off Fed
The Sharks have signed former Springbok and Lions utility back Aphiwe Dyantyi.
Dyantyi, 28, has been out of rugby since his four-year doping ban in 2019 after the wing tested positive for metandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033, which are all on the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned substances list.
His ban, which will end in August, cost him a chance to represent the Boks at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
The Eastern Cape-born star is excited about his imminent return to rugby and hopes for a productive spell with the Sharks.
It's official ✍️, welcome @aphiweQ04 to #OurSharks family. #FearTheFin pic.twitter.com/2IvBCdWfiv— The Sharks (@SharksRugby) June 13, 2023
It’s official ✍️, welcome @aphiweQ04 to #OurSharks family. #FearTheFin pic.twitter.com/2IvBCdWfiv
“More than anything, I’m just excited to be back and I trust everyone who is around is as excited as I am to see what I can do,” Dyantyi said.
“I only promise to do my best for the jersey. I’ve been in Durban for some time and I’ve seen what the Sharks mean to the people. I want to contribute to that.
“I’ve seen the pride the people have, and I would like to honour that in all I do and the fans to see that reflected on what I do on the field.”
Before his ban Dyantyi had a promising future, having won 13 caps for the Boks and scored 30 points.
One of his most memorable moments was when he helped the Boks beat the All Blacks in New Zealand when he scored two tries in the 36-34 win in the 2018 Rugby Championship.
Dyantyi was named the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year in November 2018.
His signing in Durban adds depth to a side that has world class backs in Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Aphelele Fassi and others.
Sharks sign former Bok Aphiwe Dyantyi
Utility back has been out of rugby since his four-year doping ban in 2019
