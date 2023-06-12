New players to boost Sharks for Pumas semi, says Mongalo

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
The Sharks will regroup and parachute in rested players for their semifinal duel against the Pumas after crashing to a 44-5 defeat against Western Province, says coach Joey Mongalo.
With their place in the semis already nailed down, the Sharks opted to give some players a break for the final Currie Cup Premier Division group clash in Cape Town.
On Saturday, the Pumas can expect the Sharks to be back to full force for what promises to be a crunch semifinal showdown in Durban (kickoff 7.05pm).
“I will wear it squarely on myself because we have a good machine going, and I did a risk-reward thing to give guys a break and put pressure on a group who did three training sessions to come here and play against the URC finalists without their Springboks,” said Mongalo.
“On a management-leadership thing, there’s probably a lesson for me, but then also for the guys on the field, we got a lot of answers.
“There are 15 guys back at home who are sharp and getting ready for the playoffs.
“We need to fill the rest of the group for the bench and a few guys put up their hands, but then other guys didn’t.
“We weren’t expecting it to be a romantic, good game of rugby, but we expected to see some fight, and we did not see enough of it.
“From a coaching side, we got something wrong there, but one or two players will be disappointed in their lack of fight against Western Province.
“We rested 15 guys who aren’t scarred by this defeat.
“They are back home and the last thing they remember is winning a game against the Lions and coming back from being 14-0 down.
“So there is not a lot of scarring that’s been done to that group.
“And it’s about getting eight guys from the group that played in Cape Town today.
“They might have some scarring, but we will sort them out.
The Sharks went into the WP clash needing a victory to move ahead of the Cheetahs on the log and secure top spot.
In their final pool game, the Pumas beat the Griquas 27-17 in Kimberley on Friday to book their place in the playoffs.
Saturday’s semifinals:
5pm: Cheetahs vs Bulls; 7.05pm: Sharks vs Pumas.
New players to boost Sharks for Pumas semi, says Mongalo
There are 15 guys back at home who are getting ready for the Currie Cup playoffs, says coach
