New players to boost Sharks for Pumas semi, says Mongalo

There are 15 guys back at home who are getting ready for the Currie Cup playoffs, says coach

12 June 2023 - 14:40 George Byron
The Sharks' Corne Rahl during their Currie Cup match against Western Province on Saturday at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
The Sharks will regroup and parachute in rested players for their semifinal duel against the Pumas after crashing to a 44-5 defeat against Western Province, says coach Joey Mongalo.

With their place in the semis already nailed down, the Sharks opted to give some players a break for the final Currie Cup Premier Division group clash in Cape Town.

On Saturday, the Pumas can expect the Sharks to be back to full force for what promises to be a crunch semifinal showdown in Durban (kickoff 7.05pm).

“I will wear it squarely on myself because we have a good machine going, and I did a risk-reward thing to give guys a break and put pressure on a group who did three training sessions to come here and play against the URC finalists without their Springboks,” said Mongalo.

“On a management-leadership thing, there’s probably a lesson for me, but then also for the guys on the field, we got a lot of answers.

“There are 15 guys back at home who are sharp and getting ready for the playoffs.

“We need to fill the rest of the group for the bench and a few guys put up their hands, but then other guys didn’t.

“We weren’t expecting it to be a romantic, good game of rugby, but we expected to see some fight, and we did not see enough of it.

“From a coaching side, we got something wrong there, but one or two players will be disappointed in their lack of fight against Western Province.

“We rested 15 guys who aren’t scarred by this defeat.

“They are back home and the last thing they remember is winning a game against the Lions and coming back from being 14-0 down.

“So there is not a lot of scarring that’s been done to that group.

“And it’s about getting eight guys from the group that played in Cape Town today.

“They might have some scarring, but we will sort them out.

The Sharks went into the WP clash needing a victory to move ahead of the Cheetahs on the log and secure top spot.

In their final pool game, the Pumas beat the Griquas 27-17 in Kimberley on Friday to book their place in the playoffs.

Saturday’s semifinals:

5pm: Cheetahs vs Bulls; 7.05pm: Sharks vs Pumas.

 

GAVIN RICH: That was a red card all the way, but the ref gave a yellow instead

World Rugby’s legislators can learn something from Super Rugby about dealing with decisions related to foul play that warrant cards
Opinion
13 hours ago

Vermeulen determined to crack Bok nod for World Cup

He says this will be his last Rugby World Cup, whether he makes the squad or not
Sport
4 days ago

Cheslin Kolbe confirms he will return to the country of his finest triumph

Star Bok will take up a contract with Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath after this year’s Rugby World Cup
Sport
4 days ago
