Vermeulen determined to crack Bok nod for World Cup

It was while going to rent a generator for a charity function his wife was helping with that Duane Vermeulen remembered again how important the Springboks are to South Africans, and why he has promised to do everything within his power to be part of the squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in France.
“I haven’t played rugby in SA for two years while I was with Ulster in the United Rugby Championship, and the last time I was in the Cape playing rugby was in 2015,” Vermeulen said.
“But the minute I walked into the rental shop these two guys immediately recognised me and started talking rugby. I truly believe Nelson Mandela’s quote that sport has the power to change the world, and I believe the Springboks play a huge role in this in SA.”
And it’s exactly why one of SA’s most decorated rugby players is putting everything into making the squad for what will be his final Rugby World Cup before he retires from a game that has been part of his life since the young boy raised by a single mom dreamt of Springbok glory.
“I’m focused on this Rugby World Cup. If I play, I’ll give it my everything. If I carry a bag or I’m on the bench, I’ll give it my everything. If I’m on the sidelines helping younger players or working like a coach, I’ll give it my everything. I would love to be a part of it and end my career on a proper high.
“Winning the Rugby World Cup is the pinnacle of a player’s career. If I could be part of that again and defend that title with this team, that would be incredible.
“But I’d also like the opportunity to sign off on my own terms. There are a lot of players that don’t get to sign off on their own terms. For me, I’d like to say farewell to the game in my own significant way.
“I want to pay homage to the game which has given me so much in my life, and this would be a good way for me to say thank you to rugby. If I’m not selected, it will be tough.
“But I know that at the end of this year I’m done, and I’ve got a few months to give it my everything, and I won’t hold back. I’m going to push as hard as I can. There is still some fight in me, and I won’t take it easy on the guys challenging in my position.”
Such is Vermeulen’s desire to make this Springbok squad that the man without a top-level team at the moment is considering joining the local Durbell Rugby Club in the Durbanville and Bellville region in the Cape to qualify him for Rugby World Cup selection.
“I believe you need to be affiliated with a club to play in the Rugby World Cup, and I’ve asked the Springbok management if I could be affiliated with Durbell, the rugby club that is a block away from my home.
“I was offered an extension on my contract with Ulster, but I had a good chat with my wife and said I can only play rugby for so long. There comes a stage in your life when you need to take a step back. I’ve got two boys growing up and I’ve missed out on a lot of family things. So I wanted to come home and be with my family.”
And much like missing his family in the time he has been overseas, Vermeulen says he’s also missed his Springbok family.
“When you’re away from the Springboks and you’re not in the mix any more you miss that feeling. It’s very special and you can’t really explain it to anybody.
“It’s something you always want to be a part of. And I like to think I’m always learning more and becoming a better player every day. There are always new tricks of the trade that you pick up in your career. That’s why I’ve really enjoyed playing rugby abroad because you pick up on different styles and you can bring it back.
“I truly believe I can still make a difference on and off the field for the Springboks.”
Vermeulen determined to crack Bok nod for World Cup
He says this will be his last Rugby World Cup, whether he makes the squad or not
