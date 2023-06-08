Fat Lady has cleared her throat for the Lions

But analysts caution it may not be out of the woods yet
The Currie Cup goes into its final league weekend with only the Sharks and Cheetahs assured of their place in the semifinals.
The Pumas, Bulls, Griquas, Western Province and perhaps even the Lions contest the remaining two spots and there are likely to be several plot twists and changes before the end of the weekend's action.
Though the Fat Lady has cleared her throat and the undertakers have assembled, the Lions are still hoping to kick sand in the face of the odds of their Currie Cup elimination. They travel to Welkom for their clash against the Griffons on Friday afternoon in the hope of what would be a remarkable resurrection.
“It’s the fourth game away in a row so we are pretty used to being on the road,” said coach Mzwakhe Nkosi.
“The big focus is for us to finish on a high and in the highest possible place. There are still a whole host of permutations that can see you end up in the semifinals. We can’t control that,” he said.
They will be without star flank Ruan Venter who dislocated his shoulder in the first move of the match against the Sharks in Durban last week. In Emmanuel Tshituka, they however have an able replacement.
“We are excited with the team we have put out,” said Nkosi. “There are a couple of guys getting an opportunity to showcase what they have for the franchise going forward. We look forward to a positive result but more importantly a positive performance.”
For the Lions to qualify they will have to earn a bonus point win in Welkom, the Sharks have to beat Western Province, the Pumas have to down Griquas and the Cheetahs have to deny the Bulls any log points in their clash.
Even if all those results go the Lions' way they still have to overcome a points difference of nine points over the Bulls. That of course is achievable given their opponents on Friday but an extraordinary set of results will also have to fall in place.
Western Province can advance if they earn a bonus point win over the Sharks in Cape Town, the Cheetahs beat the Bulls and deny them a bonus point, and hope the Pumas and Griquas do not both get two log points or more from their clash.
Griquas and the Pumas are involved in a straight shoot out with the winner secured safe passage to the semifinals and the same holds true for the Bulls if they beat the Cheetahs.
Lions team to play the Griffons: Quan Horn; Boldwin Hansen, Manny Rass, Rynhardt Jonker, Edwill van der Merwe, Gianni Lombard, Sanele Nohamba; Francke Horn, Emmanuel Tshituka, JC Pretorius; Darrien Landsberg, Ruben Schoeman; Ruan Dreyer, Jaco Visagie, Rhynhardt Rijnsburger. Replacements: PJ Botha, Morgan Naude, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Raynard Roets, Travis Gordon; Morne van den Berg, Tyler Bocks, Stean Pienaar.
