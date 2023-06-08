Sport / Rugby

Cheslin Kolbe confirms he will return to the country of his finest triumph

Star Bok will take up a contract with Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath after this year's Rugby World Cup

08 June 2023 - 15:45 LIAM DEL CARME
Cheslin Kolbe in action in the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
Cheslin Kolbe in action in the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES

Cheslin Kolbe will return to the country of his finest triumph when he takes up a contract with Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath after this year’s Rugby World Cup.

Kolbe, who was one of the stars when the Springboks surged to a third World Cup title with a 32-12 defeat of England in the 2019 final, has been one of the game’s most sought-after players as a result.

Since that crowning achievement, Kolbe’s journey has taken him from Toulouse to Toulon and, after October, to Tokyo.

Reports linking Kolbe, who has scored 11 tries in 23 Tests, to the Stormers proved well off the mark, with head coach John Dobson telling a radio station they would need the GDP of a small country to afford him.

Western Province issued a statement that said neither Kolbe nor his representatives were made an offer.

Roc Nation Sports International, the talent agency that manages Kolbe, on Thursday confirmed the move to Tokyo — which was the player’s obvious option after his surprisingly early exit from Toulon.

The club’s spending power, like several others in the Top 14, has been curtailed in the wake of the pandemic. They offered Kolbe a 50% pay cut, which smoothed the path to his exit after nine years in France.

“I’m so happy to confirm I will be joining Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath in the Japan Rugby League One competition after this year’s World Cup,” Kolbe said in a statement.

“This is going to be a new chapter and challenge in my career and I’d like to thank everyone who made the move possible. Suntory is a team with an impressive history, and I am looking forward to making new memories with them over the seasons ahead.

“To the fans, I hope to put in some performances that you can all enjoy. See you soon!”

In the statement, Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation Sports International, said it is undoubtedly a positive move for Kolbe and his family at this stage of his life and career.

“Cheslin’s decision to join Suntory marks an incredible opportunity for him both personally and professionally. It is a testament to his dedication, talent and relentless pursuit of excellence. We are confident this move will not only elevate his game but also provide him with new experiences and an expanded global platform.”

The statement did not specify the length of Kolbe’s contract with Sungoliath.

