Bulls flanker Marcell Coetzee accepts he may not go to World Cup

Economy proves resilient in the first quarter despite intense load-shedding, led by manufacturing
Freezing the assets of entities linked to Isis, the Taliban and al-Qaeda doesn’t inspire much confidence when SA continues to cozy up to other violent regimes
Wage bill swallows about 70% of its expenditure
Jacob Zuma appointed her to the cabinet in 2009, and throughout her term as minister up to 2017 she was accused of advancing state capture
Payment will contribute towards the group’s liquidity and strengthen its balance sheet , but its woes are far from over
Annual Article IV report supports Reserve Bank governor's position
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Countries are increasingly moving to tax, regulate or restrict trade in credits generated within their borders
Tennis champion is on course for a record-breaking 23rd men’s singles Grand Slam title
Why using the wrong cleaning products liquid is not a good idea
Bulls flanker Marcell Coetzee appears resigned to the fact he may not be part of the Springbok squad for the World Cup in France.
Coetzee, who has returned to the Bulls after a stint in Japan where he played for Kobe Steelers, has not been part of the Boks’ recent alignment camps and is considered as having only an outside chance of being on the plane to the tournament.
As they continued with preparations for the Rugby Championship and the World Cup last month, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber named 33 players for a second preparation camp in Durban without Coetzee.
The loose-forwards invited to the preparation camp were Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden and Duane Vermeulen.
Captain Kolisi, who remains doubtful for the tournament, is going through rehabilitation after undergoing surgery recently after suffering a knee injury while playing for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship (URC).
“If you play rugby in SA, especially in a World Cup year, you always want to put your name in the hat, but I am going to be honest that there are no chats going around at this stage,” said Coetzee as the Bulls prepared to take on the Cheetahs in the Currie Cup at Loftus on Saturday.
“But I am content with where I am with my career and I am happy to be where I am with the Bulls. I have just returned from Japan and I have settled in very well with the Bulls family.
“I am happy to contribute to the team and at the end of the day you can only control what you can. They [Springbok coaches] have hard jobs in selecting the best team to go to the World Cup.
“You wish them all the best with that process but you just try to focus on what you can control and leave all the rest to fate.”
Looking ahead to their clash against the Cheetahs, Coetzee admitted they will be up against a strong team.
“They have good game drivers, they have players like Ruan Pienaar who is experienced. Their kicking game is well managed, they rely on their mauls a lot and they get a lot of rewards in terms of tries from there.
“They are going to want to play the power game, they have good combination between the power and kicking game which we have to manage well. We have to be sharp if we want to be on top this weekend.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bulls flanker Marcell Coetzee accepts he may not go to World Cup
Coetzee is considered as having only an outside chance for Boks selection
Bulls flanker Marcell Coetzee appears resigned to the fact he may not be part of the Springbok squad for the World Cup in France.
Coetzee, who has returned to the Bulls after a stint in Japan where he played for Kobe Steelers, has not been part of the Boks’ recent alignment camps and is considered as having only an outside chance of being on the plane to the tournament.
As they continued with preparations for the Rugby Championship and the World Cup last month, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber named 33 players for a second preparation camp in Durban without Coetzee.
The loose-forwards invited to the preparation camp were Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden and Duane Vermeulen.
Captain Kolisi, who remains doubtful for the tournament, is going through rehabilitation after undergoing surgery recently after suffering a knee injury while playing for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship (URC).
“If you play rugby in SA, especially in a World Cup year, you always want to put your name in the hat, but I am going to be honest that there are no chats going around at this stage,” said Coetzee as the Bulls prepared to take on the Cheetahs in the Currie Cup at Loftus on Saturday.
“But I am content with where I am with my career and I am happy to be where I am with the Bulls. I have just returned from Japan and I have settled in very well with the Bulls family.
“I am happy to contribute to the team and at the end of the day you can only control what you can. They [Springbok coaches] have hard jobs in selecting the best team to go to the World Cup.
“You wish them all the best with that process but you just try to focus on what you can control and leave all the rest to fate.”
Looking ahead to their clash against the Cheetahs, Coetzee admitted they will be up against a strong team.
“They have good game drivers, they have players like Ruan Pienaar who is experienced. Their kicking game is well managed, they rely on their mauls a lot and they get a lot of rewards in terms of tries from there.
“They are going to want to play the power game, they have good combination between the power and kicking game which we have to manage well. We have to be sharp if we want to be on top this weekend.”
GAVIN RICH: English rugby clubs’ dire straits a red flag
Griffons the Currie Cup’s odd team out
Lions confident ahead of Sharks showdown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Boks are under pressure even if they are not World Cup favourites, says Am
Dobson on why WP went down to Griquas
Cheetahs earn bonus point against desperately poor Pumas
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.