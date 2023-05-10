Stormers brace for pumped-up Connacht in semifinal

The rand has lost more than 3.5% so far this week
The Stormers are under no illusions that their United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal against Connacht in Cape Town on Saturday will follow the same path as their most recent meeting with the underrated Irish outfit.
The Stormers beat Connacht 38-15 scoring four tries to two in Stellenbosch in their round two clash, but that scoreline does not tell the whole story. Connacht lost combative centre Bundee Aki to a red card for a reckless tackle in the 60th minute. After Aki departed the Stormers scored three more tries to decisively swing the match in their favour.
Much has happened since that clash last September. Both teams have experienced distinct swings and roundabouts, but both are in better shape than then.
Connacht certainly got people to sit up and take notice when they unceremoniously dumped Ulster from the competition in front of their home fans in Belfast last week.
For Stormers flanker Hacjivah Dayimani the result from last September is now almost immaterial. “We expect a totally different battle to what we got in Stellenbosch,” said Dayimani. “We’ve seen what Connacht is capable of doing just by watching the Ulster game.
“We don’t expect an easy game. In fact there is no game this season where we have underestimated our opponents. Every game we have gone into with the mindset to win.”
The Stormers take a similar “battle stations” approach into all their games, Dayimani said.
Main mission
“Our mission from the beginning of the season and our mission now hasn’t changed. It doesn’t matter which player wears which jersey. All that matters is, when you wear the Stormers jersey, you are aligned with our mission.
“We are willing to do anything and everything to win this URC title and our main mission is Connacht. That is all we are talking about and after last week we are wary of what they are capable of.”
The Stormers, who hit a bit of a speed bump last month, again look like a team that can march to the URC final. Their upswing in form has coincided with some of the foremost talent returning from injury. Backrowers Dayimani, Evan Roos and Deon Fourie have all had stints on the sidelines, but they were all back and with telling effect against the Bulls last weekend.
“It’s been a while since the trio has been on the same field at the same time, so it’s something I’m looking forward to,” said Dayimani. “We all offer something different on the field and that’s what makes us click.
“When each guy does his circus act effectively it makes a huge difference on the field, and against the Bulls there were glimpses of it.”
The crowd delighted in the Stormers’ performance against the Bulls, particularly in the first half last Saturday, and they will be out in force again this weekend. Stormers fans have been enthusiastic in their purchase of tickets for the semifinal, and by midday Wednesday more than 30,000 tickets had been sold for the 55,000-seater venue.
“It’s so beautiful to see,” said Dayimani about large numbers returning to live rugby. “A few years ago just before Covid-19, the stadiums felt empty and now people are rushing to watch us play. Our main goal is to make Cape Town smile,” the loose forward said.
“The people of Cape Town love rugby so much that even the car guard is telling you to please win because he bought tickets for his family to come watch. In other words, it’s bigger than rugby, it’s bigger than me and you. That’s what we as the Stormers players play for.”
Stormers brace for pumped-up Connacht in semifinal
Irish team makes a statement by dumping Ulster from the competition in front of their home fans in Belfast last week
