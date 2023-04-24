Lions’ win against Zebre mirrors season of ‘could haves’

Business Day TV spoke to founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys
The Lions beat lowly Zebre 50-35 to finish their United Rugby Championship (URC) league campaign ninth on the log, tantalisingly short of a quarterfinal spot and a seat at European rugby’s top table in the Champions Cup.
The match, in which they thrilled and spilt in equal measure in the double-header at Loftus, was perhaps a microcosm of their season.
“If you have to feel this frustrated at five points I would have taken it last week as well,” coach Ivan van Rooyen said in reference to last weekend’s last-gasp defeat to Leinster at Ellis Park.
“It is not the way we wanted to finish. We could have been more clinical. We are ninth on the log and there are a lot of ‘should haves’ and ‘could haves’.”
Despite a huge disparity in talent, the Lions finished with as many wins as the Sharks, who finished one place higher. The Lions defence, in particular, cost them this season. They conceded the second-most tries in the competition.
“We gave them soft tries. That is not the standard we want to set on defence,” veteran flanker Jaco Kriel said.
Coach Van Rooyen admitted his team’s inconsistency needs close scrutiny. “There is a gap to close between our excellent and our not so good.”
The Lions’ performances and goings-on in the team’s management have been a hotly debated topic this season. It has created uncertainty. Van Rooyen does not yet have clarity about his job for next season.
“There are conversations with everyone about contracts. We will know in the next two or three weeks. For now it is back to work on Monday,” Van Rooyen said.
One Lion who will definitely not be around next season is retiring flanker Kriel. The 33-year-old bowed out of the game with another lung-busting performance in which he rolled back the years.
“It was tough. I started cramping, but I can’t remember when I last played back-to-back 80s,” said Kriel, who played in 11 Tests in 2016 and 2017.
His last day on the job was unavoidably emotional. “It almost felt unreal as we drove here in the bus. I was in tears because then you realise it is your last team meeting and bus trip and last everything.
“I knew I had to get my emotions under control and do what I could for the team. The 80 minutes was just going through the processes. We played a bit of risky rugby out there.”
He said the first 40 minutes flew by. “As we walked out for the second half Andries Coetzee told me, ‘You’ve got 40 left, give it your all’.” Kriel duly added his name to the scoresheet as the Lions ran in eight tries.
He was raised shoulder-high by his teammates after the final whistle. “It was quite special when they picked me up. Willem [Alberts] said ‘you’re not 96kg’. I was deadweight.”
Lions’ win against Zebre mirrors season of ‘could haves’
Coach Ivan van Rooyen bemoans Gautengers falling just short
