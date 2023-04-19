Stormers may lack momentum, but they have confidence

Further interest-rate hikes across many global markets remain likely
The Stormers may not have the momentum of their all conquering run of wins that helped sweep them to the United Rugby Championship (URC) title in 2022 but they still boast the same confidence.
That assurance came from centre Dan du Plessis as the Stormers try to put recent defeats behind them while preparing for their last league match against Benetton before the knockout rounds in the URC.
“I was injured at the same stage last season, but I don’t think there is a difference in confidence,” said Du Plessis. “I think our confidence is still high. Munster didn’t walk over us and Exeter [in the Champions Cup] had one of their best games this season when they beat us. You have to look at the positives and we were on a good run before those defeats.
“Our confidence will be boosted with Evan [Roos] back. I think Leolin Zas will also be back before the play-offs,” said Du Plessis about the try scoring ace of last season.
While the Stormers will have to win convincingly and hope Ulster slip up in their last game against Edinburgh, the centre believes his team can still reclaim second place and set up a potential home semifinal.
“It is not set in stone yet, there’s still a chance. We must get as many points as we can and I think points difference might still play a role.”
Much of the Stormers’ success in 2022 was built around turning Cape Town Stadium into a fortress. By the time they played a highly skilled and well-coached Edinburgh in the quarterfinals, it was going to take much to deny them at home.
They edged Ulster in a tight, tense semifinal before keeping the Bulls at arms’ length in the final.
They don’t have that burgeoning form or momentum this year but they have time to refine their game against Benetton.
The visitors’ ambition may be doused by their no longer qualifying for the quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, the Cape franchise was been dealt a blow with the news that flyhalf Kade Wolhuter suffered another anterior cruciate ligament injury. Wolhuter, who was set for duty on Friday against the Pumas in Mbombela, is set for a nine-month stint on the sidelines.
He is no stranger to lengthy knee rehabilitation, having suffered the same injury, albeit on the other knee, in May 2021 when the Stormers lost to the Sharks.
Jean-Luc du Plessis or Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will probably fill the No 10 jersey in the Mbombela Stadium.
