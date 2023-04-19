Sport / Rugby

Lions aim to make a statement against Zebre

Team plans to go out with a bang after falling outside the URC quarterfinal places

19 April 2023 - 18:22 LIAM DEL CARME
Asenathi Ntlabakanye of the Lions during the United Rugby Championship match against Glasgow Warriors at Ellis Park. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/ Gallo Images
Asenathi Ntlabakanye of the Lions during the United Rugby Championship match against Glasgow Warriors at Ellis Park. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/ Gallo Images

After misfiring at crucial stages in the season the Lions are desperate to go out with a bang when they drop the curtain on another United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign in which they fall outside the quarterfinal places.

They play the Italian cellar dwellers Zebre in the first of the Loftus Versfeld double header matches on Saturday. For No 8 Francke Horn and tighthead prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye the assignment is partly about atoning but mainly leaving a lasting impression.

“The chat was what could have been the past weekend,” said Horn about their agonising defeat to Leinster at Ellis Park when they were denied victory in the closing minutes last Saturday.

“We want to finish the season and rectify that and go out with a bang and make a statement for next season,” said Horn.

Ntlabakanye also pointed to the need to set things right. “Our emphasis is on us and what we can do better.”

Horn conceded it was a stop-start season in which the Lions enjoyed patches of good form before losing it, often on home soil.

Though they have a commendable record abroad, five home defeats in the URC undermined a campaign that at times showed promise.

“The season has been up and down. It has improved in the past two months. People can see that in the way we play and the way we want to play.

“A highlight would be when we won three out of three to kick-start the season. Small margins are big in this competition, especially when you are not going to make the play-offs,” said Horn.

On a personal note, Horn, when he has been on the field, proved one of the Lions’ most strong-willed ball carriers. He excelled in heavy traffic as he did in the periphery’s wide open spaces.

Injury though robbed him of significant game time.

“It was a good one for me, my second season. After the first one I needed to step it up. With the injury you get a lot of perspective. Getting behind the try line is always a great feeling and I’m glad I did that this season,” said Horn.

Ntlabakanye echoed Horn’s sentiment's about the capricious nature of the season.

“At the start I wasn’t getting a lot of game time, which was fair. We have really gifted tight heads at the union. I had to wait for my chance and had to grab the opportunity.”

He too has been a compelling force with the ball tucked under his arm, but in the fight for primary possession Ntlabakanye needed most improvement.

“The set piece was a huge thing for me the past two seasons being in the senior group. I’m starting to come to grips with that. I can add a little more on the attacking side. I pride myself as a ball carrier. That is something to work towards for next season.”

“The vibe is getting along very nicely,” said Ntlabakanye. “The guys decided to block the outside noise.”

Next season, the Lions would do well to deliver performances that brings din to their Ellis Park den.

