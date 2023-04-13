Second place in the URC is Stormers’ top priority

Business Day TV spoke to Patrice Rassou from Ashburton Investments
For a team recently haunted by torturous travel, the return home cannot come at a more opportune time for the Stormers.
Their Champions Cup exit last weekend at Exeter left a bitter taste, but they can sip from the fountain of familiarity when they attempt to go a step closer to securing second spot on the United Rugby Championship (URC) points table against Munster on Saturday.
To say they will draw comfort from playing at home is a slight understatement, as they will go into this match on the back of a 21-match unbeaten home run.
The foundations for their fortress were laid in 2022 when they went on an unbeaten run of 11 home matches en route to the URC title. They had the benefit of momentum in that match, but it is a commodity they do not have in equal abundance this year.
Their chastening defeat at Sandy Park last weekend means confidence has to be rebuilt, but Cape autumn breezes have a way of soothing the soul.
They have urgent business at hand. Second place is also a coveted position on the points table as it guarantees a home semifinal, provided, of course, you win your quarterfinal.
Saturday’s visitors have an eye on grabbing fourth spot, which guarantees a home quarterfinal, so no-one will be short of incentive, as ever-alert Stormers tighthead prop Neethling Fouché noted.
“They are bringing a loaded squad with their best players so it’s going to be a cracker,” he said.
It is fair to say both teams are in need of a spark. In their defeats to Glasgow Warriors and the Sharks, Munster’s defence was cut to shreds, which raises the suspicion the Stormers’ ball-carrying marauders might do the same.
Fouché is all too aware that the energy and urgency his team so lacked last weekend had better return on Saturday.
Attention #BKTURC fans 🚨Here's what your team needs to do to reach the Play-Offs & qualify for Europe ⬇️#URC pic.twitter.com/fbeBChD4HY— BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) April 13, 2023
“We have to shake off what happened against Exeter quite quickly, almost be like goldfish and forget it, while also taking our lessons from the match. We can’t dwell on it for too long. We are a much better side than the one that played on the weekend. We didn’t put our best foot forward but we know that and we will definitely be up for it in the next game.”
Fouché is hoping to draw energy from the stands of Cape Town Stadium. “We are looking forward to being back in front of our faithful.
“We are sitting in second, but we still have work to do to finalise that spot. We will have to be up for it this weekend. Munster have had a week off, but I am looking forward to it. Hopefully we can play that brand of rugby we are capable of.”
Even with victory on Saturday, the Stormers will probably have to win their last league game against Benetton to secure second place. They can reasonably assume third-placed Ulster will win their remaining matches, at home against the Dragons and Edinburgh.
Ulster, who have the same number of wins and have a superior points difference, could potentially finish on 69 log points, which means nothing short of two wins and a bonus point will get the Stormers through.
Ulster will certainly bring momentum into the back end of the URC. Connacht and the Lions are the only other teams to have won their last three URC matches.
The Stormers are in need of a reassuring performance. They need to invoke the spirit that allowed them to surge to the URC title last year. For that to happen, the roll to momentum must start against Munster.
