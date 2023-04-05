Sport / Rugby

Bulls promote Jake White to Currie Cup coach

Edgar Marutlulle moved to junior rugby while assistant coaches remain in their roles

05 April 2023 - 16:26 SPORTS REPORTER
Bulls Currie Cup coach Edgar Marutlulle has been demoted to the junior ranks. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Bulls Currie Cup coach Edgar Marutlulle has been demoted to the junior ranks. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

After a string of poor results, the Blue Bulls Company (BBCo) has made an adjustment to its Currie Cup coaching structures for the remainder of the season, with Edgar Marutlulle moved from that team to junior rugby. 

This means director of rugby Jake White will assume the head coaching responsibilities of the Currie Cup team, while assistant coaches Gert Smal, Hugo van As and Sean Everitt remain in their roles until the end of their short-term contracts.  

With the franchise out of the Champions Cup, White’s time has been freed up to assume the Currie Cup reins. 

White commended Marutlulle’s willingness to be part of the solution in helping the franchise turn its season around. 

“I met Edgar, and he felt there needed to be action taken, with the union coming first, a perspective we share and something I commend him on,” said White. 

“It is important that our coaches continue to feel there is a pathway. Sometimes we will get successes, and sometimes we must take a step back and be proactive. As a union we are doing exactly that. 

“I will take over, working with the new coaches. We will find a way in and around the senior coaches to make sure we get our campaign back on track.” 

Marutlulle thanked the organisation for the opportunity to further his skills and welcomed the decision as in the best interests of the organisation. 

BBCo CEO Edgar Rathbone reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting and equipping Marutlulle with the skills to see him become a world-class coach. 

“This is part of the ongoing review of the structures we have at Loftus, and should not be viewed as an isolated incident,” he said.

 

