Sport / Rugby

He looked like a Bok again, says Bulls coach on Sbu Nkosi’s return

Springbok wing scores their only try of the match in a comeback after three months out of the game due to mental health issues

19 February 2023 - 17:25 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Springbok and Bulls winger Sbu Nkosi is about to be tackled by Clayton Blommetjies of the Stormers during their United Rugby Championship match at Loftus Versfeld on February 18. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN
Springbok and Bulls winger Sbu Nkosi is about to be tackled by Clayton Blommetjies of the Stormers during their United Rugby Championship match at Loftus Versfeld on February 18. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN

Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi’s notable return to competitive rugby impressed Bulls coach Jake White despite the Pretoria team losing their United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Loftus on Saturday 23-19 against the Stormers.

The Bulls lost their fifth consecutive match to the Stormers in the competition. Nkosi, who was making a comeback after three months out of the game to deal with mental health issues, scored their only try of the match.

White spoke highly of the good shift put in by Nkosi in front of the more than 40,000 spectators who packed the venue to witness the enduring south vs north derby.

“Sometimes we take it for granted that a young boy can go through a difficult time — I thought he played well,” White said.

“His work rate was good. He ran hard. He didn’t look like he has been out of rugby for three months. I am really proud he can play like that. He will get better now he has got a taste of it again.

“He basically broke every tackle when he carried the ball and he looked like a Springbok again. It is always nice when you have that kind of player in your squad.”

White hit back at those who criticised his decision to throw Nkosi into the starting XV less than two weeks after returning to full contact training at Loftus.

“I am a dad of boys who are 31 and 27 of age, and he didn’t need to be punished. I hear people questioning why we are playing him — you don’t get punished because you went away to sort yourself out.

“He is a Springbok. He is a World Cup-winner. He wants to play rugby and he gets picked to play rugby. I am not going to punish him now because he was going through a difficult time.

“So, I complement [Bulls CEO] Edgar Rathbone and the Bulls for the way they handled it and I complement the way Sbu came back. He had to prove to his teammates he really wanted to play rugby again.

“As a dad, I am proud of the guy. It must have been difficult for him. He came back after not having touched a rugby ball in three months to play in front of more than 40,000 people.

“It is a great message for rugby and a great message for the Bulls too. What Rathbone did and the way we helped him, the sort of response we got — that’s a feel-good story.

“I would have liked for him to have scored another try and won us the game, it would have been a great story, but we can be really proud of the way he has come through. We just have to make sure we help him consistently.”

Critical Sharks boss Powell seeks improvement despite win

Though happy with bonus point victory, coach was quick to point out his team was far from their best against the Lions
Sport
3 hours ago

White aims to get better of Dobson in URC clash

Bulls and Stormers coaches are not cut from the same cloth, but both seek victory on Saturday
Sport
3 days ago

Bulls against Stormers will come down to fine margins, says Werner Kruger

The hosts’ scrum coach is wary of the defending URC champions’ formidable forwards, especially in the set pieces
Sport
4 days ago

I’m enjoying rugby again, says Sharks pivot Curwin Bosch

The flyhalf, who was low on confidence in the 2021-2022 United Rugby Championship, has helped team qualify for the Champions Cup last 16
Sport
4 days ago

Racing 92 sets sights on dashing and daring Libbok

A sweet deal is needed though, otherwise the Stormers flyhalf will have to forget Paris
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Bid for Man United gathers steam with four ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Proteas remain miles behind the rest as World Cup ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Rashford’s purple patch continues as Man United ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Jadeja stars with career-best display as India ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
He looked like a Bok again, says Bulls coach on ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Being Awol has consequences, but focus is on Nkosi’s health, says Rathbone

Sport / Soccer

Rathbone: I commend Sbu for saying he is not OK

Sport / Rugby

Sbu Nkosi and Kurt-Lee Arendse called up for crucial Pumas game

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.