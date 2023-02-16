White aims to get better of Dobson in URC clash

Business Day TV speaks to Oanda’s senior markets analyst, Craig Erlam
We are experiencing a national energy crisis when we have the land, the means and the resources to power our nation using renewable energy
Scheme said to be financially unviable due to the SA Post Office’s repeated failure to pay contributions for its employees
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Wojcicki will be replaced by her deputy Neal Mohan, a senior advertising and product executive who joined Google in 2008
Headwinds include power cuts, inflation and slower global demand
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Special grand jury also concludes there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election
Arsenal’s lunchtime kickoff at Villa on Saturday gives them the opportunity to move three points clear again
The jury comprises 63 women motoring journalists from 45 countries
As much as the Stormers and the Bulls harbour the overriding desire to solidify top four positions in the United Rugby Championship (URC) at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, there is a strong undercurrent of their respective coaches not wanting to yield to the other.
Jake White and John Dobson will both protest that the occasion is not about them, and it isn’t, but it is hard to ignore their claws before and after their previous derby clashes.
They are not cut from the same cloth. The one is a weathered, itinerant coach whose players are pointed to the “winning way”, or the highway, while the other allows his players to revel in the history and identity of a province in which he is deeply rooted.
The last time they clashed was two days before Christmas and there was no prospect of a late card in the mail to coincide with Santa’s descent.
The Stormers prevailed 37-27 in Cape Town and will march to Pretoria armed with the knowledge they have gone unbeaten in all four URC matches they have played against the Bulls. That is a hard to digest stat for the Bulls.
The last time they tasted success over the Stormers was in the Rainbow Cup in June 2021.
Equally, the visitors will be aware the Bulls are on a 12 match unbeaten run at home. They have not lost at Loftus since February last year.
The occasion is further ramped up by the return of White after recuperating from abdominal surgery.
He will no doubt bring fiery spice to the occasion. Cornal Hendricks spoke earlier this week of how White’s different energy has been felt since his return.
He also noted how the World Cup-winning coach is always a step ahead of them and the opposition.
White finds the bitter pill of defeat hard to swallow, particularly against the Stormers, as evidenced in the aftermath of last year’s URC final in Cape Town.
Though this is the first game he physically returns to the job, be sure this clash has occupied his mind well before he was discharged.
He will no doubt have cast his thoughts to why his team came up short against their traditional rivals in recent times. The Bulls tend to see red when confronted by the Stormers’ blue and white and it will perhaps serve them best to focus less on the identity of their opponents and stick to the disciplines that have, at times, made them such a force in the URC this season.
The Bulls have scored the second most points and tries in this year’s competition. On both counts the Stormers aren’t far behind.
The Bulls will need to spend their time on the front foot on Saturday, less concerned about eventual outcomes but reside in the moment. The Stormers, the URC champs, will almost certainly deliver a spirited defence.
“When you play the Bulls you don’t need much motivation, it’s always massive,” the Stormers’ fit-again hooker Scarra Ntubeni noted.
The same applies the other way. This, after all, isn’t just about the players.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
White aims to get better of Dobson in URC clash
Bulls and Stormers coaches are not cut from the same cloth, but both seek victory on Saturday
As much as the Stormers and the Bulls harbour the overriding desire to solidify top four positions in the United Rugby Championship (URC) at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, there is a strong undercurrent of their respective coaches not wanting to yield to the other.
Jake White and John Dobson will both protest that the occasion is not about them, and it isn’t, but it is hard to ignore their claws before and after their previous derby clashes.
They are not cut from the same cloth. The one is a weathered, itinerant coach whose players are pointed to the “winning way”, or the highway, while the other allows his players to revel in the history and identity of a province in which he is deeply rooted.
The last time they clashed was two days before Christmas and there was no prospect of a late card in the mail to coincide with Santa’s descent.
The Stormers prevailed 37-27 in Cape Town and will march to Pretoria armed with the knowledge they have gone unbeaten in all four URC matches they have played against the Bulls. That is a hard to digest stat for the Bulls.
The last time they tasted success over the Stormers was in the Rainbow Cup in June 2021.
Equally, the visitors will be aware the Bulls are on a 12 match unbeaten run at home. They have not lost at Loftus since February last year.
The occasion is further ramped up by the return of White after recuperating from abdominal surgery.
He will no doubt bring fiery spice to the occasion. Cornal Hendricks spoke earlier this week of how White’s different energy has been felt since his return.
He also noted how the World Cup-winning coach is always a step ahead of them and the opposition.
White finds the bitter pill of defeat hard to swallow, particularly against the Stormers, as evidenced in the aftermath of last year’s URC final in Cape Town.
Though this is the first game he physically returns to the job, be sure this clash has occupied his mind well before he was discharged.
He will no doubt have cast his thoughts to why his team came up short against their traditional rivals in recent times. The Bulls tend to see red when confronted by the Stormers’ blue and white and it will perhaps serve them best to focus less on the identity of their opponents and stick to the disciplines that have, at times, made them such a force in the URC this season.
The Bulls have scored the second most points and tries in this year’s competition. On both counts the Stormers aren’t far behind.
The Bulls will need to spend their time on the front foot on Saturday, less concerned about eventual outcomes but reside in the moment. The Stormers, the URC champs, will almost certainly deliver a spirited defence.
“When you play the Bulls you don’t need much motivation, it’s always massive,” the Stormers’ fit-again hooker Scarra Ntubeni noted.
The same applies the other way. This, after all, isn’t just about the players.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.