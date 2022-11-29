Stormers’ Evan Roos in doubt for Dragons clash

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Fiery Springbok loose forward Evan Roos is a doubtful starter for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) clash between the Stormers and Welsh Dragons in Gqeberha on Saturday.
The No 8 suffered a rib injury playing for the Boks at Twickenham last week and will go for scans in Cape Town on Wednesday. Roos, who earned his third Bok cap against England on Saturday, was scheduled to play before news of his injury broke.
A big crowd is expected to watch the first URC game to be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 2pm).
“Our doctor informed us about Evan Roos and what is going to happen,” Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani said. “Evan is going for scans as soon as he lands and then we will be able to have feedback. We are not sure if it [the rib] is broken or not.
“With regard to the Springboks, we will work on a case-by-case basis. We have tried to create a plan when each individual will come in.
“There are certain guys that have played a lot and we will probably give those guys a rest. Then there are a few guys that not have played as much so those guys will probably filter in as soon they come into the country.”
Before his injury, Stormers head coach John Dobson hinted that Roos would be part of his squad in Gqeberha. “We will be putting out a lekker team for the Dragons, I promise you,” he said. “We can’t mess around with this one. If you are an Evan Roos fan, come and watch.”
Dobson says nothing less than victory would be good enough in a must-win clash. After an impressive win over the Scarlets in their last outing, the Stormers will arrive in Gqeberha with much-needed momentum in the URC.
“The Dragons game is a must-win one for us from a URC perspective,” Dobson said. “We have to beat them at home and they are resurgent.
“If you lose to a Welsh team you are under real pressure. It is a must-win game for us and we will put out the strongest team we can without being inhumane to our opposition.”
Dobson said he was delighted with the display his “second string” team put up when they beat the Scarlets in Cape Town on Friday.
“We had 12 guys in the squad who played their first Currie Cup game last year against the Bulls here,” Dobson said. “We decided to blood as many guys as we could during this first half of the URC, which is a bit nerve-racking at times.
“But these guys have produced and now we are sitting in a great position where we have a lot more depth than I thought we did at the start of the season.
“So I am very pleased with the result and pleased with the fight because they [Scarlets] came at us in the second half. I think we will be better against the Dragons in Gqeberha in terms of how we want to play and we have some personnel coming back.
“So we will probably put out a stronger team. We will also probably play a bit more like we did in the first half against the Scarlets, with some good tempo, and be more direct than we were in the second.”
Stormers' Evan Roos in doubt for Dragons clash
Loose forward suffered a rib injury playing for the Boks at Twickenham last week
