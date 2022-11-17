Sport / Rugby

Italy get physical for clash with Boks

Frontline especially beefed up ahead of fixture in Genoa

17 November 2022 - 17:50 NICK SAID
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD

Buoyant Italy have two changes to their starting line-up for the autumn international series fixture against SA in Genoa on Saturday, with prop Pietro Ceccarelli and hooker Giacomo Nicotera coming into the front row.

Coach Kieran Crowley has otherwise resisted changes from the side that stunned Australia with a 28-27 win in Florence last weekend, as they take aim at a Springbok side that has narrowly lost both their autumn series games against Ireland and France.

Livewire fullback Ange Capuozzo will be a key weapon again as part of a back three that includes wings Pierre Bruno and Montana Ioane, while the centre pairing is Luca Morisi and Juan Ignacio Brex. Flyhalf Tommaso Allan and Stephen Varney continue as the halfback duo.

Ceccarelli and Nicotera beef up a front row that also has prop Danilo Fischetti and is expected to come under huge pressure from the powerful Bok pack.

Niccolò Cannone and Federico Ruzza are at lock, while No 8 Lorenzo Cannone packs down with flankers Sebastian Negri and captain Michele Lamaro.

“We achieved a historic result against Australia, but we are not satisfied. The following day the focus was immediately shifted to SA,” Crowley said in a media release from the Italian Rugby Federation.

“It will be a very intense match from a physical point of view. We have studied our opponents and prepared ourselves in the best possible way. We will continue on this path by showing that we are competitive in every game.”

Italy have had previous success against the Boks when they won 20-18 in an autumn series clash in 2016.

Team: 15-Ange Capuozzo, 14-Pierre Bruno, 13-Juan Ignacio Brex, 12-Luca Morisi, 11-Montanna Ioane, 10-Tommaso Allan, 9-Stephen Varney, 8-Lorenzo Cannone, 7-Michele Lamaro (captain), 6-Sebastian Negri, 5-Federico Ruzza, 4-Niccolò Cannone, 3-Pietro Ceccarelli, 2-Giacomo Nicotera, 1-Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16-Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17-Ivan Nemer, 18-Simone Ferrari, 19-David Sisi, 20-Manuel Zuliani, 21-Alessandro Garbisi, 22-Edoardo Padovani, 23-Tommaso Menoncello

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Cricket SA selector Mpitsang disappointed by ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
World golf rankings ‘laughable’, says No 5 Rahm
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Broos urges new Bafana players to step up in ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Ruud starts ATP Finals with win over debutant ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Nunez says Uruguay ready for World Cup fight
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Retallick poised for a century of caps on return to All Blacks

Sport / Rugby

Libbok wants to tick another box for Boks against Italy

Sport / Rugby

Dupont, Du Toit to miss matches after red Marseille

Sport / Rugby

England pick Tuilagi and Nowell for All Blacks clash

Sport / Rugby

Erasmus looks on bright side ahead of World Cup

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.