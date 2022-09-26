Worcester Warriors enter administration after RFU suspension

Business Day TV talks to James Turp from Absa Asset Management
A veneer of normality has returned to irrepressible Odesa, but some sectors are still in survival mode
Business Day TV spoke to Business Unity South Africa’s CEO, Cas Coovadia
TikTok has long faced scrutiny from US legislators, who have questioned the Chinese-owned app’s safeguards of user data
Business Day TV talks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Kayalethu Nodada from Old Mutual Investments
Business Day TV speaks to Zwelibanzi Maziya, COO of the Sovereign Africa Ratings
Prospects for container carriers dim as consumers cut back on spending
Kremlin gave Snowden, a former National Security Agency contractor, temporary asylum status in 2013
Rugby Football Union head says there are no assurances in place and a buyer is being sought for the English club
The co-founder and CEO of the Moleskine Foundation talks to Wanted about identity, collaboration and our shared future
Premiership club Worcester Warriors went into administration on Monday after being suspended by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) from all competitions after failing to meet a deadline to prove they could operate amid their financial difficulties.
Worcester are looking for new owners after they were served in August with a winding-up order over unpaid tax, reportedly totalling more than £6m.
The English club also owe the department of digital, culture, media & sport £14m after taking out a long-term loan during the coronavirus pandemic but failing to secure new investment.
“In order to give the club the best possible chance of survival, and to protect a significant taxpayer investment, we have today agreed to the directors’ request to place the club into administration,” a department spokesperson said.
“We will now apply to the court to appoint administrators and will begin work to explore all possible options to protect creditors and preserve the local rugby offering in Worcester.”
RFU regulations state that a club placed in administration during the season will be relegated for the following campaign.
Worcester won the Premiership Rugby Cup last season but had to call upon former players to come out of retirement to help them in their title defence when they faced Gloucester in the group stage last week, losing 49-21.
“The owners of Worcester Warriors have not met the RFU's 5pm deadline to evidence insurance cover, availability of funds to meet the monthly payroll, and a credible plan to take the club forward,” the RFU said in a statement.
“The RFU has therefore suspended Worcester Warriors from all competitions, including the Gallagher Premiership, Allianz Premier 15s, U18s Academy Cup and Allianz Cup with immediate effect.”
English rugby suffered heavy losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic that affected several clubs' revenue streams when games were held behind closed doors.
In 2021, the RFU said its revenue for the 2020/2021 financial year was £120m lower than pre-Covid-19 forecasts, warning it would take “a number of years” to recover.
Worcester’s co-owners said earlier in September they had found three interested buyers and the deal was moving at a “rapid pace”.
They met a deadline to provide assurances they could safely host games amid the financial turmoil before the RFU asked the club to come up with a credible plan to avoid suspension.
Next steps
“We met players and staff last week to explain why this action would be necessary and regrettably without assurances in place. We have had to take this action to protect everyone’s best interests,” RFU CEO Bill Sweeney said.
“We hope a buyer can be secured to allow Worcester Warriors ... to return to professional league rugby.
“While it is the responsibility of each business owner to manage their individual finances, we will look at learning from this situation to see what regulation can be put in place to provide all parties with more financial transparency.”
The RFU said it would work with Premiership Rugby and the department to “establish next steps for the club” and what it means for the Premiership, men’s academy and Premier 15s competitions.
Worcester have played three Premiership games this season, winning one, to sit 11th in the 13-team standings.
Last week, former Premiership and European champions Wasps filed a notice in the high court stating their intention to appoint an administrator to secure their future, putting them on the brink of relegation.
Wasps were due to repay £35m in May from a bond scheme used to help finance their relocation from London to Coventry and purchase a lease on their stadium.
“Rugby is a relatively young professional sport and it has been widely recognised that clubs have been facing financial challenges even before Covid-19,” Sweeney added.
“Successful professional leagues are vital for the wellbeing of the whole game ... it is so important that we continue to work with Premiership Rugby to improve the structure, governance and business model of rugby union in England.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Worcester Warriors enter administration after RFU suspension
Rugby Football Union head says there are no assurances in place and a buyer is being sought for the English club
Premiership club Worcester Warriors went into administration on Monday after being suspended by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) from all competitions after failing to meet a deadline to prove they could operate amid their financial difficulties.
Worcester are looking for new owners after they were served in August with a winding-up order over unpaid tax, reportedly totalling more than £6m.
The English club also owe the department of digital, culture, media & sport £14m after taking out a long-term loan during the coronavirus pandemic but failing to secure new investment.
“In order to give the club the best possible chance of survival, and to protect a significant taxpayer investment, we have today agreed to the directors’ request to place the club into administration,” a department spokesperson said.
“We will now apply to the court to appoint administrators and will begin work to explore all possible options to protect creditors and preserve the local rugby offering in Worcester.”
RFU regulations state that a club placed in administration during the season will be relegated for the following campaign.
Worcester won the Premiership Rugby Cup last season but had to call upon former players to come out of retirement to help them in their title defence when they faced Gloucester in the group stage last week, losing 49-21.
“The owners of Worcester Warriors have not met the RFU's 5pm deadline to evidence insurance cover, availability of funds to meet the monthly payroll, and a credible plan to take the club forward,” the RFU said in a statement.
“The RFU has therefore suspended Worcester Warriors from all competitions, including the Gallagher Premiership, Allianz Premier 15s, U18s Academy Cup and Allianz Cup with immediate effect.”
English rugby suffered heavy losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic that affected several clubs' revenue streams when games were held behind closed doors.
In 2021, the RFU said its revenue for the 2020/2021 financial year was £120m lower than pre-Covid-19 forecasts, warning it would take “a number of years” to recover.
Worcester’s co-owners said earlier in September they had found three interested buyers and the deal was moving at a “rapid pace”.
They met a deadline to provide assurances they could safely host games amid the financial turmoil before the RFU asked the club to come up with a credible plan to avoid suspension.
Next steps
“We met players and staff last week to explain why this action would be necessary and regrettably without assurances in place. We have had to take this action to protect everyone’s best interests,” RFU CEO Bill Sweeney said.
“We hope a buyer can be secured to allow Worcester Warriors ... to return to professional league rugby.
“While it is the responsibility of each business owner to manage their individual finances, we will look at learning from this situation to see what regulation can be put in place to provide all parties with more financial transparency.”
The RFU said it would work with Premiership Rugby and the department to “establish next steps for the club” and what it means for the Premiership, men’s academy and Premier 15s competitions.
Worcester have played three Premiership games this season, winning one, to sit 11th in the 13-team standings.
Last week, former Premiership and European champions Wasps filed a notice in the high court stating their intention to appoint an administrator to secure their future, putting them on the brink of relegation.
Wasps were due to repay £35m in May from a bond scheme used to help finance their relocation from London to Coventry and purchase a lease on their stadium.
“Rugby is a relatively young professional sport and it has been widely recognised that clubs have been facing financial challenges even before Covid-19,” Sweeney added.
“Successful professional leagues are vital for the wellbeing of the whole game ... it is so important that we continue to work with Premiership Rugby to improve the structure, governance and business model of rugby union in England.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
White relieved youngsters pulled Bulls through against Edinburgh
Bok coach left to rue missed chances against All Blacks, Wallabies
GAVIN RICH: Boks sorely miss Lukhanyo Am’s attacking edge
Errors a no-no for Lions overseas, says Van Rooyen
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.