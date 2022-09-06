Playing at home will motivate Blitzboks, says Muller du Plessis

EU expresses doubts of imminent Iran nuclear deal, futher delaying the return of about 1-million barrels to global supply
In SA’s cash-strapped economy, consumers are willing to compromise on quality for the sake of lower prices
Cosatu’s national conference is scheduled for September 26-29
Nominations for ANC leadership contest gather steam as Limpopo and the North West officially endorse the president for re-election
Germany dismisses Russian firm’s explanations on Nord Stream 1 turbine issues as a pretext
KZN floods, countrywide power outages and the global economic slowdown weigh especially heavily on manufacturing, mining and agriculture
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
The foreign minister says the new prime minister’s approach will not help Britain on the global stage
SA kick off Rugby World Cup Sevens quest in Cape Town on Friday
Four-wheel steering, a plug-in-hybrid diesel and digital lights are some of the highlights
Playing on home soil will provide extra motivation for the Blitzboks when they kick off their quest for Rugby World Cup Sevens glory in Cape Town on Friday, Bok flyer Muller du Plessis says.
Minnows Germany and Chile square off in an early game at 11.29am for the right to face home favourites SA in Friday’s late clash at 7.03pm. The winner of this game will advance to the championship and the loser will compete in the bowl tournament...
