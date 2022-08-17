×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Rugby

Foster to coach All Blacks through to World Cup

17 August 2022 - 14:11 Ian Ransom
Joe Schmidt, right, will give more hands on support to All Blacks coach Ian Foster. Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
Joe Schmidt, right, will give more hands on support to All Blacks coach Ian Foster. Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) on Wednesday endorsed Ian Foster as the right man to coach the All Blacks through to the World Cup in 2023 but said he would have more hands-on support from selector and strategist Joe Schmidt.

Foster had come under huge pressure after the All Blacks suffered three consecutive defeats against Ireland and SA but was relieved after the rebound win over the Springboks at Ellis Park last Saturday.

Local media had speculated Crusaders coach Scott Robertson was poised to replace him but NZR’s board unanimously backed Foster at a meeting earlier on Wednesday, officials said.

“Some of the steps we’ve seen in recent weeks give us a huge amount of confidence going forward,” NZR CEO Mark Robinson told reporters.

“We’ve had some really fantastic conversations with [Foster] ... We are backing [the staff] through to the World Cup.”

Foster, sitting alongside Robinson, said he was delighted with the endorsement from the CEO and board.

“I just want to remind people it’s a privilege to be in this job ... I believe in the plan I’ve got and believe we’ve got great support behind us,” he said.

Foster, appointed in 2019 after his former boss Steve Hansen stepped down after the World Cup in Japan, has struggled to reproduce the same results as his predecessor after the retirements of a number of world class players.

He survived a NZR review after the 2-1 defeat in the home series against Ireland in July, with his former assistant coaches John Plumtree and Brad Mooar axed instead.

Robertson’s former assistant coach, Jason Ryan, came in as forwards coach and selector Schmidt was appointed to work with Foster on strategy and attack as part of that shake-up.

Former Ireland coach Schmidt did not travel with the team to SA but will now play a bigger role in match-day preparations, which Foster welcomed.

“I’m delighted he’s here for the right reasons, he complements the group we’ve got,” Foster said.

NZR and Robinson came in for heavy criticism from former players and pundits over their handling of the Foster question, with Robinson refusing repeatedly to endorse him as coach in a media conference on Sunday.

After the Ellis Park match, Foster said he had “no idea” whether he would be the coach of the All Blacks for their next Rugby Championship Test against Argentina on August 27.

“The reality is we’re dealing with a whole lot of different aspects of this situation which frankly we can’t share a lot and talk a lot about,” Robinson said.

“So sometimes we don’t get it all right as a result of that. But it’s not through a lack of commitment to want the best for the team.” 

Reuters

Five things the Boks learnt from their two matches against the All Blacks

They are now a team that has to deal with the pressure of a must-win encounter when they clash with the Wallabies in Adelaide next week
Sport
20 hours ago

Exciting Bulls prospect Moodie is in the Bok mix

Uncapped Canan Moodie earns call-up to squad for tour to Australia and Argentina
Sport
1 day ago

Springboks turn attention to back-to-back clashes against Australia

Skipper Kolisi says they would have loved momentum ‘but we can’t let our heads drop for long’
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Pirates coach puzzled by players’ inability to ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Five things the Boks learnt from their two ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
‘He has a different voice’ — Manchester United ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Zalatoris wins helter-skelter playoff at FedEx St ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Stokes aims to continue ‘Bazball’ purple patch ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.