×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Rugby

All Blacks not far from top form, says captain Cane

New experience for many players as New Zealand play their first Test in SA since 2018

02 August 2022 - 16:54 NICK SAID
Sam Cane . Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CAMERON SPENCE
Sam Cane . Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CAMERON SPENCE

Mbombela — New Zealand captain Sam Cane believes there is “not a whole lot” they need to improve to get back into top form after four losses in their past five Tests have left the team under fire back home and their 2023 Rugby World Cup preparations under a cloud.

Ireland’s historic 2-1 series win in New Zealand in July put head coach Ian Foster under enormous pressure but it was his assistants John Plumtree and Brad Mooar who got the boot and were replaced by forwards coach Jason Ryan.

Any immediate improvement will be tested by world champions SA in the opening match of the Rugby Championship that will be played at altitude in Mbombela on Saturday.

“It may seem like there’s a lot to fix from the outside but in camp we have some clear focuses and often when you get those big things right a lot of the smaller things that may seem like issues sort themselves out,” Cane told reporters on Tuesday.

“It’s important that we don’t focus on all these things going wrong because the truth is there aren’t a whole lot. With top teams it is small margins in games.

“In the last Test [against Ireland] we lost by 10 points [32-22] but we let them score two rolling maul tries, which for an All Black pack is something we don’t see as acceptable. Fix that and it is one big thing we have sorted out.”

New Zealand play their first Test in SA since 2018 and for some of the touring All Blacks it will be a new experience to face the Boks in their own backyard.

“It’s been a long time since we have been here. It is one of the things you took for granted when we were doing it twice a year. There are a few boys who are in SA for the first time,” Cane added.

“They [the Boks] have incredible depth in their squad. We know what to expect, a confrontational, physical battle. Big men coming around the corner, cleaning hard, and then the skill in the midfield and the backs. It’s up there with the best in the world. They are the full package.”

The teams will also clash in a second Rugby Championship encounter in Johannesburg on August 13.

Reuters

Springboks will be wary of wounded All Blacks

Sitting back and relaxing because of their series loss against Ireland not on the Bok menu in Mbombela
Sport
1 day ago

Blitzboks ensure a Commonwealth Games medal

South Africans faced Olympic champions Fiji in the final
Sport
2 days ago

GAVIN RICH: Rugby in SA over Christmas and New Year

The schedule shows that, for the first time, SA’s top home-based players are going to be focused on rugby when they eat their Christmas turkey
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz adds to SA’s medal ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Doubts over Benni McCarthy’s Man U ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Load-shedding and lack of support made winning ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Benni McCarthy to coach Manchester United
Sport / Soccer
5.
Springboks will be wary of wounded All Blacks
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Stormers start title defence at home to Connacht

Sport / Rugby

Rugby Championship coaches have less reason to see red

Sport / Rugby

Boks out to rub All Blacks’ noses in it

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.